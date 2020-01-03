The fight was the highlight. The fight and the GIF of Mikhail Sergachev taunting Sabres fans went mini-viral.
But neither was the reason Sergachev should bookmark Tuesday’s game against Buffalo. The fight against Jake McCabe was a one-off, an exception. As coach Jon Cooper said, Sergachev won’t make his career off that moment.
The hit on Jack Eichel that preceded the fight, however, the blocked shots, and the assist, those are the reasons to save this game. Those are the pieces of an all-around, two-way defenseman.
Asked about the Sabres game, fellow defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk immediately expanded the time frame. He has seen that kind of play for the past few weeks, if not more. General manager Julien BriseBois called Sergachev the team’s most improved player over the last month.
“I’m more physical,” Sergachev summed up the change in his game. “I try to hit people, separate them from the puck. Last year and the year before, I was checking with my stick, I wasn’t physical enough.”
Sergachev has been showing off his puck skills and his skating for the past couple of years. Small plays like catching up to and cutting off Montreal’s Nick Suzuki to retrieve the puck in the defensive zone on Thursday aren’t new.
Now, he’s adding more physicality to those same plays. On his goal against Minnesota on Dec. 5, Sergachev skated end-to-end, using his free arm to protect the puck on his stick, moving through and around four Wild players.
Sergachev has also improved both his hitting and positioning, raising his defensive game and turning into a two-way defenseman.
This doesn’t mean Sergachev’s highlight reel is about to overflow with massive hits. Tuesday’s hit on Eichel wasn’t an incredible “oh my god, did you see that” hit. Sergachev used his 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame to lay Eichel out in open ice. It was the kind of hit that could be routine for a strong defenseman, but hadn’t been for Sergachev.
His brand of physicality might be knocking Evgeny Kuznetsov off the puck against Washington in open ice on Dec. 14, a play not officially classified as a hit. It might be boxing out in front of the net, clearing out the low slot.
“I remember seeing him in Windsor (juniors) a lot in his draft year and he was such a physical force,” BriseBois said. “We’re seeing that here. We knew he had that in him and it’s nice now to see that flourish.”
Cooper has been hesitant to publicly critique Sergachev with many specifics, positively or negatively. He may not want to add pressure on a young defenseman who already has the inherent pressure of a ninth overall draft pick.
In the past, the coach has highlighted Sergachev’s young age (21 this season) and stressed the time it typically takes defensemen to develop in this league.
Blue liners often enter the league later; they come through the AHL (like Erik Cernak and Braydon Coburn) or college (McDonagh and Kevin Shattenkirk). Hedman started in the NHL at age 19 and didn’t look like a second overall pick for the first couple of years either.
“It’s taken him some time, it’s a tough position to play in this league, especially at such a young age,” Cooper said. “His defending down low has improved so much, now you’re seeing him out on the penalty kill and ... he’s earned his ice. He’s really, really grown in this league and just become a rock back there for us.”
Sergachev wanted to earn that penalty kill time. He had been on the power play consistently for a couple of seasons, but a defensive defenseman, a two-way defenseman plays on the penalty kill, too.
He wanted to shed the “offensive defenseman” moniker. Contributing offensively is an important part of Sergachev’s game, but all too often, that distinction carries the implication of defensive liability. He knows it limits his situational play.
Shattenkirk, another who carries the label, called it a stigma — a term that becomes a highlighter on any defensive mistake, though all defensemen make them.
“He’s evolved to a great two-way defenseman,” Hedman said of Sergachev. “He’s an unbelievable talent offensively, we all know that, but the shot blocks, the hits, the way he plays responsibly in his own end is fun to watch. The sky’s the limit for this guy.”
Hedman called Sergachev a machine in the game against Buffalo. He had the hit, which turned into his first fight (after which he motioned to the crowd, arms wide-spread), but Sergachev also made a couple of good offensive plays and blocked two shots at the end.
He made a nice move at the blue line to set up Cedric Paquette, though the shot sailed wide, in the first period. Then he made a simple pass to Tyler Johnson that turned into a goal for Ondrej Palat. In the final minutes of the game, Sergachev blocked two shots, one with his outstretched hand that took him out of the game.
Shattenkirk suggested that game could be a benchmark for Sergachev, one to go back to when things aren’t going as well.
“Know you’re fully capable of playing like that in this league,” Shattenkirk said. “That was always something for me as a young player in this league, there’s a lot of ups and downs because you’re hard on yourself. You have to remember there are some good things to reference and keep those positive plays.”
Sergachev is coming into the role he was projected for when Montreal drafted him in 2016 and when the Lightning traded for him the next summer. That’s not to say he is fully developed and at his peak, but the path is set.
"Top four all day long, all day, all day long,” BriseBois predicts.
