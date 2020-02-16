PORT CHARLOTTE — A year ago, Brandon Lowe and Austin Meadows were young players in their first spring training with the Rays, hoping to show they were ready to play regularly in the majors.
Sunday, they reported to camp having not only established themselves as front-line big-leaguers and key pieces of the lineup for a postseason team, but also American League All-Stars.
A lot has changed, and a lot hasn’t.
“It gives you a little bit of confidence," Lowe said. “But baseball is a very humbling game and every time that I’ve gotten uber confident about anything it’s come back and smacked me down really quick.
“So I’m not going to go in with any arrogance or anything like that. Just go out with the same attitude that I’ve always had, to prove I belong and do what I can do to help the team win."
Meadows said things were “a lot different” because of his performance, but that his process would be the same.
“As a team, confidence-wise it’s sky high knowing that we can compete and being able to get a taste of the playoffs last year," said Meadows. “Me personally, being able to do what I did last year, and kind of establish myself and prove myself being an All-Star and all the accolades that I received last year is a testament to the coaching staff, all the people that support me and are around me, my teammates, just to keep going. Just to keep going and only improve."
In his first full season in the majors, Meadows, 24, hit .291 with 33 homers, 89 RBIs and had a .922 OPS; he was named Rays co-MVP with Charlie Morton.
He stuck with his regular off-season routine but did add some muscle, reporting around the same 222 pounds at which he finished last season, though he did work on getting quicker first steps defensively and “made a lot of improvements" on my arm. “Just focusing on some small things I can improve on in the outfield."
Manager Kevin Cash said the key for Meadows now is being consistent.
“What he did was pretty remarkable," Cash said. “He made the most of every situation. ... He does such a good job mentally of staying even-keeled. He doesn’t let playing well or not playing well at times affect him too much. He kind of trusts the process with his cage work. He got a heck of a lot better as a defensive outfielder for us, and I think that will continue to be a point of focus for him. And kind of stay out of his way, because it was pretty awesome what he did."
Lowe, 25, returned in late September after missing more than 2 ½ months with foot and leg injuries and spent much of the offseason working to strengthen his lower half. In 82 games, he hit .270 with 17 homers, 51 RBIs and an .850 OPS, and was voted the team’s top rookie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.