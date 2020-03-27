Tampa Bay Times
TAMPA — Jameis Winston’s very first NFL pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown in a loss to the Titans and Marcus Mariota. His last pass for the Bucs was also a pick-six in a walk-off defeat in overtime to the Falcons.
There is no escaping that sardonic symmetry.
Turnovers are Winston’s biggest flaw as a quarterback. Those throws are now laid bare as bookends to five seasons in Tampa Bay that were equal parts terrific and tragic.
“There’s so much good and so much outright terrible,” is how Bucs coach Bruce Arians described Winston’s tenure with the Bucs.
At his final news conference with the team, the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft was determined and defiant.
Having become the first NFL player to throw at least 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season, Winston still insisted he could become the best who ever played the position if he eliminated the obvious.
How did another first-round quarterback fail to make it to a second contract with the Bucs?
Devotion, then doubt
When Arians arrived, his charge was to salvage what was left of Winston’s career.
Arians was the self-proclaimed quarterback whisperer with an elite list of quarterbacks he had coached: Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer.
At the start of the season, Arians spent a lot of time assigning blame to players other than Winston. Arians didn’t want Bucs players to simply accept that the reason they were losing games was because their quarterback couldn’t protect the football. Everyone needed to play better around him.
But it seemed a bit disingenuous when Arians alibied for Winston after he had six turnovers — five interceptions, one lost fumble — in an embarrassing 37-26 loss against Carolina in London. A game like that can be hard to bounce back from. But Winston wasn’t benched.
When play resumed two weeks later at Tennessee, Winston had an early center snap go off his face mask for a fumble, leading to an easy Titans score. Then he threw a pick-six to trail 14-3 in a game the Bucs lost 27-23 to fall to 2-5.
It was about that time that Arians approached his assistant coaches asking whether he should bench Winston.
But after some discussion, they all wanted Winston to get a full season under Arians and see if he could turn it around.
“I think it was that regression in those last two ballgames after he had made so much progress,” Arians said. “Those turnovers in December made us look to see if there was something better behind Door No. 2. We owed that to our owners and the rest of our football team to see, not thinking it was going to be Tom Brady.”
Moving on
Arians and his assistants took about two weeks off following the season. He believed the Bucs should have won 10 or 11 games.
The staff met and each gave his opinion of Winston. Byron Leftwich and Clyde Christensen were good with bringing him back for 2020 to see what he could do in a second year under Arians.
But by the time Arians arrived at the NFL scouting combine, he was calling Winston an “unknown quantity.”
When asked if there was a quarterback he would pick the phone up for, he answered quickly: “Tom Brady.”
Brady would be the primary target. After that it was Bridgewater, then Winston.
“(Winston) didn’t work out for us only because Tom Brady was available,” Arians said. “And we had Teddy Bridgewater if that wouldn’t have worked out. If not, we were going back full steam with Jameis.”
