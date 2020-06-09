It’s not the first time the MLB draft has cut down on rounds.
As late as the 1990s, teams had unlimited draft picks and just kept picking until there weren’t any prospects they liked left. But in 1998 the draft was cut down to 50 rounds and to 40 in 2012.
But due to the recent spread of COVID-19, which has put the sport on hold for months, the draft has been trimmed to just five rounds.
That cuts out a huge portion of players that would typically be used to fill out minor league rosters and hurts the talent pool for overlooked prospects that could become future greats.
It also proposes a tough decision for college players, some of whom played in our area.
Former Venice catcher Mac Guscette and former infielder Scott Dubrule were both slated to be drafted this year, but questions now remain whether they will get the call, take the league offer of a $20,000 free agent deal, or go back to school.
Guscette just recently graduated from Venice and has yet to take the field in college for the University of Florida. Despite being projected in the top portion of the draft, he could decide to wait it out, knowing he has plenty of time.
For Dubrule, it’s slightly disappointing, but he has a few good options regardless of what happens.
“If the opportunity presents itself, I would definitely take it,” Dubrule said. “But if it means another year of college, I would definitely be OK with that too.”
Dubrule’s senior season at Jacksonville University was cut short due to COVID-19, but the NCAA offered those spring seniors an extra year of eligibility.
Dubrule parlayed that into a spot in the SEC with Mississippi State. If he doesn’t get drafted — he’s slated between rounds 7-11 in a normal draft — and decides not to take the free agent offer, Dubrule could return to school to play in front of packed crowds.
Similar to when he endured the high school recruiting process, Dubrule has had contact with teams through Zoom calls and questionnaires. He’s been in contact with the San Diego Padres, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals among a handful of other teams.
“Once we found out for sure, I was definitely feeling good about it,” Dubrule said of the NCAA’s ruling. “I want to play baseball, which is my main goal. I’ve had a couple big league teams reach out to me. I’m completely happy where ever I go.”
His former coach, Venice’s Craig Faulkner, who went undrafted out of LSU but played eight years of professional baseball, said it’s a great situation for college seniors, but hurts high school seniors who now have extra competition for roster spots and as draft picks.
“Scott’s got a great opportunity,” Faulkner said. “To all the sudden be able to able to go play in the SEC and be a contributor there, I think that’s a great opportunity for him. Who knows what he’s gonna do, it’s a win either way.
“The guys that are coming back,” he added. “Now they’re competition is twice as strong and then when it becomes draft time, there’s twice as many players to be drafted. It’s really a tough time for baseball players.”
Faulkner also worries about how the sport is trending and what it could mean for future years.
From the shortened draft to the decreasing number of minor leaguers in organizations, it’s a rocky time for baseball. But it’s hard to tell just yet how it will all shake out.
“I feel for the players,” Faulkner said. “You work your whole life as a young fella trying to get to the draft. Not only do they cut it to five rounds, but cutting a lot of minor league players out and reducing leagues and towns. It really hurts a young, prospective pro player right now. Maybe not a first rounder, but it definitely affects an 8th or 9th rounder.”
