There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding the Braves entering spring training, but thing you can count on, Freddie Freeman will be at first base.

Spring training returns to Florida (and Arizona) this week.

Pitchers and catchers report to most of the Grapefruit League sites later this week, with full squad workouts scheduled to begin early next week.

Because of COVD-19 protocols, fans will not be allowed on site until games begin at the end of the month and even then, not anywhere but inside the stadiums. Most teams are operating at about 25% capacity, with season ticket holders getting first priority in most cases.

Each day over the next week or so The Daily Sun will profile one of the nine teams within an easy drive of our area.

We begin today with the Atlanta Braves.

HOME FIELD

COOLTODAY PARK

18800 West Villages Parkway

North Port, FL 34287

The dimensions are 335 feet to the left field wall; 400 to center field and 325 to right.

PARKING

Parking at CoolToday Park is on the first base side of the stadium with a paved lot adjacent to the stadium and a grass field.

DIRECTIONS FROM I-75

Take I-75 to North River Road and head south on North River Road. Turn right on West Villages Parkway and Cool Today Park is just past U.S. 41.

TICKET INFO

Tickets can be purchased at mlb.com/braves/tickets/spring-training. At this juncture, it remains unclear how many, if any, individual game tickets are available.

INSIDE THE BRAVES

Manager: Brian Snitker (seventh season).

2020: 35-25, first place, lost to Dodgers in NL Championship Series.

First Full Workout: Feb. 23.

He’s Here: RHP Charlie Morton, LHP Drew Smyly, RHP Carl Edwards, SS Ehire Adrianza, RHP Victor Arano.

He’s Outta Here: OF Nick Markakis, OF Adam Duvall, INF Charlie Culberson, RHP Mike Foltynewicz, RHP Mark Melancon, C Tyler Flowers, RHP Shane Greene, RHP Darren O’Day, RHP Jhoulys Chacin, INF Adeiny Hechavarria, LHP Cole Hamels.

Going campin’: The key offseason move was re-signing left fielder Marcell Ozuna to a four-year, $65 million deal. Morton and Smyly add experience to the rotation. The team can take a cautious approach with 2020 opening day starter Mike Soroka’s return from surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon. Rookie Cristian Pache will try to solidify the center field job. Ronald Acuña Jr. would start in right field. Alex Jackson and William Contreras are the top candidates to backup catcher Travis d’Arnaud. Will Smith, A.J. Minter, Chris Martin and others could compete for the closer’s role.


Associated Press contributed to this report

