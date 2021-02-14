Spring training returns to Florida (and Arizona) this week.
Pitchers and catchers report to most of the Grapefruit League sites this week, with full squad workouts scheduled to begin early next week.
Because of COVD-19 protocols, fans will not be allowed on site until games begin at the end of the month and even then, not anywhere but inside the stadiums. Most teams are operating at about 25% capacity, with season ticket holders getting first priority in most cases.
Each day over the next week or so The Daily Sun will profile one of the nine teams within an easy drive of our area.
We continue today with the Boston Red Sox.
Built in 2012, Jet Blue Park is a smaller version of Fenway Park that features its own Green Monster wall in left field.
However, this Green Monster has seating carved into the wall and on top of it.
HOME FIELD
JET BLUE PARK
1150 Fenway South Drive
Fort Myers, FL, 33913
This season will be the 29th consecutive year of spring training in Fort Myers for the Red Sox, and their 10th in Jet Blue Park.
Dimensions: Left field — 310 feet, Left-Center: 379 feet, Center: 420 feet, Right Field Bullpen: 380 feet, Right Field Pole: 302 feet.
PARKING
General public parking is $10 per vehicle and is located in the East and West lots, with overflow parking available just south of David Ortiz Way.
DIRECTIONS FROM I-75
Jet Blue Park is conveniently located just less than 2 miles off I-75. Take exit 131 off I-75 and make a left (if traveling south) or a right (if traveling north) onto Daniels Parkway. Continue heading straight for 1.6 miles to Fenway South Drive, where the ballpark will be on the left-hand side of the road.
TICKET INFO
Tickets can be purchased at mlb.com/redsox/tickets/spring-training or by calling (888) 733-7696 and for more information call (239) 334-4700. JetBlue Park will open at about one-fourth capacity, around 2,400 fans each game. Single game tickets are unavailable at this time, only season ticket holders have been able to purchase tickets.
INSIDE THE RED SOX
Manager: Alex Cora (third season, first of second stint with team).
2020: 24-36, fifth place.
He’s Here: Manager Alex Cora, 2B Enrique Hernández, RHP Garrett Richards, LF Hunter Renfroe, RHP Adam Ottavino, OF Franchy Cordero, RHP Matt Andriese, RHP Garrett Whitlock, RHP Josh Winckowski.
He’s Outta Here: Manager Ron Roenicke, 2B Dustin Pedroia, OF Andrew Benintendi, CF Jackie Bradley Jr., SS C.J. Chatham, C Devy Grullon, LHP Yoan Aybar, RHP Robert Stock, LHP Matt Hall, RHP Ryan Weber, RHP Collin McHugh, RHP Domingo Tapia.
Going campin’: Last year was a lost season. Just two years removed from their fourth World Series championship in 15 seasons, the team fired Cora and traded 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts and 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner David Price to the Dodgers in a salary dump. The team was also without LHP Chris Sale, who missed the entire season after Tommy John surgery, and Eduardo Rodriguez, who was out with COVID-related issues. The Red Sox brought back Cora, who served his one-year suspension for his role in the Astros scandal. The team’s best hope of getting out of the cellar of the AL East in 2021 is that he re-lights a spark in J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers, who both struggled in 2020; Rodriguez returns strong and Sale is able to recover by midseason. The retirement of Pedroia provides clarity at second base and opened a spot for Hernández. SS Xander Bogaerts is signed to a long-term deal and could become the star future teams are built around. Or, he could become the next Betts. CF Alex Verdugo is also a piece for the future.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
