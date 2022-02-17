Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s Snowbird Classic didn’t have a snowball’s chance.
While things are not entirely back to normal for Steve Partington’s grand parade of collegiate baseball, there will be more balls and strikes being called at Centennial Park and South County Regional than at the area’s two spring training sites.
More than 30 teams will pass through Charlotte County over the 14th annual Snowbird Classic’s five-week run, beginning three games at Centennial Park. ACC member Pittsburgh will open play at noon against Canisius while BYU meets Indiana State on the neighboring field.
At 4 p.m., Ohio State will play host to Marshall.
The Buckeyes and BYU will stay in Charlotte County for the long weekend, playing Saturday, Sunday and Monday before departing. Pittsburgh checks out on Sunday while Indiana State hangs around until the following Friday. Marshall will be in town throughout the rest of the month.
That definitely tops last year’s lone, three-day series between Indiana State and Pittsburgh.
“This year, we’re at about 75 percent,” Partington said. “We usually have 45-50, but it’s just the way it is. We had some teams that are still under the COVID deal where they can only travel 200 miles or stay on the East Coast.
“But we’re on go here,” Partington continued. “Any time Ohio State’s coming to town, and we’ve got Pittsburgh, BYU, Indiana State and Marshall … this weekend is a big weekend.”
When the pandemic struck in 2020, the Classic was in its final 10 days, but watching how the teams dealt with the oncoming shutdown was heartbreaking for Partington.
“The worst part was watching the teams having Senior Night down here because their seasons had been cancelled,” he said. “That was tough, watching how those kids reacted.”
Despite the somewhat reduced volume of teams coming in for this year’s event, Partington said hotel rooms are scarce.
“Parents and teams are really having a tough time getting hotel rooms because everybody is kind of like, “OK, I’ve been shut down for two years, I’m going.’” Partington said. “Florida’s a destination when it’s zero degrees and snowing up north.”
The bread and butter of the Snowbird is the Division III competition. Partington said at least five of the nation’s top-20 will pass through Charlotte County in coming weeks.
“They like playing each other. That’s why they come here,” Partington said. “There are going to be some national rankings involved and what happens and how it goes about.”
Over the years, Division III stalwarts such as Marietta and North Central have built their schedules around the Snowbird.
“They call people and say come play us down there and that’s a big helping hand for us to get everything done,” Partington said. “We’re the best Division III site in the country.
“And these guys, they love it here,” Partington continued. “And the best thing is, it’s going to be 80, 85 degrees this weekend and that’s the best. Whenever that big yellow thing in the sky is out there, these guys love it.”
Plans to play a series at CoolToday Park this spring were nixed when the Atlanta Braves won the World Series and decided to schedule their North Port celebration for the same weekend as the Snowbird’s opener. The venue will be back in rotation next spring.
The Snowbird Classic was once a focus of a tug-of-war between North Port and Charlotte County before the County went all in with the construction of the facilities at Centennial Park.
Today, Partington believes the two fields at Centennial to be on par with any minor league field, sans grandstands, and relationship with the County bodes well for the Snowbird’s continued growth.
“We’re on the map and it’s not going to change and next year will be bigger and better. I’m content,” Partington said. “The way the County has embraced it … the tourist group and the County commissioners, it’s been unbelievable how great they’ve been to work with.
“All they’ve done to build this ballpark and the amenities they’ve put up … they people love it and the scouts love how organized it is, what goes on and how it goes on. With the County, I’m at a loss for words for how great they’ve been to us.”
The Snowbird Classic runs through March 19. Tickets are $10 at the gate. On Tuesdays local residents get in free with a valid ID or a utility bill. Veterans and all members of the military with current ID are admitted for free on Wednesdays.
For additional information on the Snowbird Classic, visit snowbirdbaseball.com
SNOWBIRD CLASSIC SCHEDULE
Today’s games
At Centennial Park
Noon: Canisius vs. Pittsburgh
12:30 p.m.: BYU vs. Indiana State
4 p.m.: Marshal vs. Ohio State
Saturday’s games
At Centennial Park
Noon: Indiana State vs. Ohio State
12:30 p.m.: Canisius vs. Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.: Canisius vs. Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.: Marshall vs. BYU
6 p.m.: Marshall vs. BYU
Sunday’s games
11:30 a.m.: Marshall vs. Indiana State
Noon: Canisius vs. Pittsburgh
3:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Indiana State
Monday’s game
At Centennial Park
12:30 p.m.: BYU vs. Ohio State
Friday, Feb. 25
At Centennial Park
11 a.m.: Merrimack vs. Indiana State
3 p.m.: Marshall vs. St. Bonaventure
Saturday, Feb. 26
At Centennial Park
11 a.m.: St. Bonaventure vs. Merrimack
Noon: Marshall vs. Northeastern
1:30 p.m.: St. Bonaventure vs. Merrimack
3 p.m.: Marshall vs. Northeastern.
Sunday, Feb. 27
At Centennial Park
11 a.m.: Marshall vs. St. Bonaventure
11:30 a.m.: Northeastern vs. Merrimack.
Saturday, March 5
At Centennial Park
11 a.m.: Swarthmore vs. Heidelberg
11:30 a.m.: Baldwin Wallace vs. Misericordia
3 p.m.: Misericordia vs. Swarthmore.
Sunday, March 6
At Centennial Park
11 a.m.: Lebanon Valley vs. Marietta
Noon: Misericordia vs. Heidelberg
2:30 p.m.: Swarthmore vs. Lebanon Valley
Monday, March 7
At Centennial Park
10 a.m.: Swarthmore vs. Marietta
11 a.m.: Ohio Wesleyan vs. Baldwin Wallace
1 p.m.: Marietta vs. Swarthmore
2 p.m.: Theil vs. Heidelberg
4 p.m.: Wittenberg vs. Misericordia
5 p.m.: Theil vs. Heidelberg
6:30 p.m.: Lebanon Valley vs. Wittenberg
Tuesday, March 8
At Centennial Park
11 a.m.: Misericordia vs. Marietta
Noon: Bluffton vs. Lebanon Valley
2:30 p.m.: Swarthmore vs. Ohio Wesleyan
3 p.m.: Bluffton vs. Lebanon Valley
6 p.m.: Mitchell vs. Wittenberg
Wednesday, March 9
At Centennial Park
11 a.m.: Wittenberg vs. Swarthmore
11:30 p.m.: Ohio Wesleyan vs. Misericordia
2 p.m.: Mitchell College vs. Swarthmore
3 p.m.: Heidelberg vs. Lebanon Valley
5 p.m.: Baldwin Wallace vs. Mitchell
6 p.m.: Heidelberg vs. Lebanon Valley
Thursday, March 10
At Centennial Park
9 a.m.: Ohio Wesleyan vs. Swarthmore
10 a.m.: St. John’s vs. Marietta
Noon: Mitchell vs. Ohio Wesleyan
1:30 p.m.: Heidelberg vs. St. John’s
4 p.m.: Wittenberg vs. Lebanon Valley
4 p.m.: Sewanee-UOTS vs. Misericordia
6:30 p.m.: Wittenberg vs. Lebanon Valley
Friday, March 11
At Centennial Park
10 a.m.: Misericordia vs. Wittenberg
11 a.m.: Marrietta vs. Sewanee-UOTS
1 p.m.: Mitchell JV vs. North Central JV
3 p.m.: St. John’s vs. North Central
4 p.m. Sewanee-UOTS vs. Baldwin Wallace
6 p.m.: St. John’s JV vs. North Central JV
At South County
10 a.m.: Lebanon Valley vs. Ohio Wesleyan
1:30 p.m.: Heidelberg vs. Lebanon Valley
Saturday, March 12
At Centennial Park
10 a.m.: Lebanon Valley vs. Babson
11 a.m.: Marietta vs. North Central
1:30 p.m.: Webster vs. Marietta
2 p.m.: Denison vs. St. John’s
4 p.m.: North Central vs. Webster
5:30 p.m.: Sewanee-UOTS vs. Wooster
At South County
11 a.m.: Heidelberg vs. Arcadia
2:30 p.m.: Arcadia vs. Baldwin Wallace
Sunday, March 13
At Centennial Park
9:30 a.m.: St. John’s vs. Wooster
Noon: Baldwin Wallace vs. Babson
1 p.m.: Arcadia vs. Denison
4 p.m.: Arcadia JV vs. Denison JV
Monday, March 14
At Centennial Park
11 a.m.: North Central vs. Denison
Noon: Wooster vs. Babson
2 p.m.: Denison vs. Sewanee-UOTS
5 p.m.: Denison JV vs. Sewanee-UOTS JV
Tuesday, March 15
At Centennial Park
11 a.m.: Babson vs. Denison
Noon: Sewanee-UOTS vs. North Central
3 p.m.: Wooster vs. Arcadia
4 p.m.: North Central JV vs. Denison JV.
Wednesday, March 16
At Centennial Park
11 a.m.: North Central vs. Arcadia
Noon: Babson vs. Wooster
3:30 p.m.: North Central JV vs. Wooster JV
Thursday, March 17
At Centennial Park
10 a.m.: Babson vs. Denison
TBA: Wooster vs. North Central
TBA: Wooster JV vs. North Central JV
Friday, March 18
At Centennial Park
2 p.m.: Fairfield vs. North Dakota State
Saturday, March 19
At Centennial Park
11 a.m.: North Dakota State vs. Fairfield
1:30 p.m.: Fairfield vs. North Dakota State.
