Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston expects to be ready to play in Sunday's game.

TAMPA — The left ankle injury quarterback Jameis Winston sustained against the Saints cost him an interception but it won’t force him to miss a game. Coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Winston should play this Sunday at Atlanta.

“No, he looks fine right now," Arians said. “He (has) a little limp."

Winston took a hit on his left leg as he threw a pass in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 34-17 loss to the Saints. The throw sailed high over Mike Evans’ head and was intercepted by safety Marcus Williams and returned 55-yards for a touchdown.

“It was just a high throw," Arians said. “That’s when he hurt his ankle. He just threw it high.

“He kind of shook it off after that, but that one cost him."

Winston remained in the game but threw his fourth interception a few minutes later when he tried to connect with Mike Evans on a fade route in the end zone. Arians said Sunday that Winston probably should’ve come out of the game, but he didn’t second-guess that decision.

“Oh, yeah, if he’s healthy, he’s playing," Arians said.

Winston already has 18 interceptions this season, tying his career high that he set in 2016. He accounted for 96.3 percent of the Bucs’ 334 total yards against the Saints. Tampa Bay attempted only eight running plays and two of those were Winston fleeing the pocket. Winston finished 30-of-51 passing for 313 with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

“You throw it 51 times, show me who wins," Arians said. “(Tom) Brady a couple times. Not always. If you’re throwing it 51 times and running it eight, you’re probably not winning the game."

