With the start of spring training a little more than two weeks away, the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday announced the coaching staff for the 2020 Charlotte Stone Crabs.
Jeff Smith will return for his second season as manager of the Stone Crabs.
Smith, a former 20th round draft pick by Minnesota in 1995, spent 20 seasons in the Twins system. The 45-year-old former catcher spent two seasons as Minnesota's first base coach before coming to Port Charlotte last year.
His first season was an unqualified success as the Stone Crabs posted the best overall record in the Florida State League, finishing with a 82-53 mark.
It was the best season in Stone Crabs history, setting franchise records for overall wins (82), winning percentage (.607) and second-half wins (47). Charlotte clinched a Southern Division title, but the playoffs were canceled due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian.
Smith will be joined once again by veteran pitching coach Steve ‘Doc’ Watson. Watson returns for his seventh consecutive season as the Stone Crabs pitching coach and ninth overall in Port Charlotte.
Hitting coach Brady North and coach Jeremy Owens will join the Charlotte staff for the first time.
The Stone Crabs open the 2020 season on the road in Bradenton on April 9, with their home opener at Charlotte Sports Park two days later.
