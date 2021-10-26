The Jackson State football team is quickly finding out that throwing the ball to Malachi Wideman isn’t such a bad idea.
The former Riverview and Venice High multi-sport star was held to one catch at the University of Tennessee last season — prompting a transfer to play for coach Deion Sanders and the Tigers this season.
This past week, the redshirt freshman had a breakout game that some players can only dream of, hauling in nine receptions for 169 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-12 win over Bethune Cookman.
The touchdowns came from freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders on distances of 28, 4, 39 and 23 yards each, previewing what could be a lethal connection for the Tigers for some time.
After a slow first month, Wideman has exploded onto the scene as a go-to receiver — recording 17 receptions for 277 yards and six touchdowns, including at least one touchdown in each of the past three weeks.
The Tigers (6-1) are in first place in the East division of the Southwestern Athletic with a 4-0 record in conference play and will play at Mississippi Valley State Delta next Saturday at 4 p.m.
Here’s how the rest of the former local athletes are doing in college football:
2021 Graduating Class
Weston Wolff (Venice) — Maryland freshman TE
Has not recorded any stats through a 4-3 start for the Terrapins.
Charles Brantley (Venice) — Michigan State freshman CB
Was on a bye week. Brantley has nine tackles and two pass breakups through four games played.
Ethan Mort (Venice) — UCF freshman OL
Has not appeared through a 4-3 start for UCF.
Solomon Luther (Port Charlotte) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive back
Didn’t record any stats in this weekend’s win. Through six games played, Luther has logged eight tackles and has returned two kicks for 44 yards.
Kiemar Richardson (DeSoto County) — Georgia Military College freshman defensive end
Recorded one tackle in a 33-22 win over Nassau Community College. Through seven games, Richardson has 14 total tackles (five for loss), two sacks and a pass breakup for the 5-2 Bulldogs.
Ethan Redden (Charlotte) — Warner University freshman DB
Did not record any stats in a 34-6 loss to Southeastern University. Redden has made four tackles in two games played this year.
2020 Graduating Class
Thomas Shrader (Venice) — Florida State redshirt freshman OL
Has been sidelined for the 3-4 Seminoles.
Garrett French (Venice) — UCF redshirt freshman TE
Hasn’t recorded any stats for the 4-3 Knights.
2019 Graduating Class
Hayden Wolff (Venice) — Old Dominion redshirt freshman QB
Was on a bye week. Wolff has completed 42-of-66 passes for 467 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions through four games played — earning the starting role before last week’s loss to Western Kentucky.
Nick Giacolone (Venice) — New Mexico State redshirt freshman LB
Recorded four tackles in a 48-34 loss to Hawaii. The Aggies linebacker has 35 total tackles this season with one forced fumble and one interception.
Devante Roberson (Lemon Bay) — Erskine College redshirt sophomore WR
Had once receptions for 9 yards in a 47-40 win over Allen University this Saturday. Through eight games, Roberson has 12 receptions for 162 yards and two touchdowns for the 2-5 Flying Fleet.
Dustyn Hall (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore OL
Has played in all seven games for the 2-5 Bulls, including this Saturday’s win over Temple.
Kenny Scribner (Charlotte) — USF redshirt sophomore punter
Has played in all seven games for the 2-5 Bulls, completing one pass for 7 yards last week on a trick play.
Sam Whitney (Venice) — Furman redshirt freshman WR
Has not recorded any stats through a 4-3 start for the Paladins.
Noah Carr (Venice) — Georgetown junior DB
Did not record any stats in a 29-21 win over Bucknell. Carr has made two tackles through four games this season for the 2-4 Hoyas.
Marlem Louis (Venice) — Richmond redshirt sophomore DL
Recorded five tackles (1.5 for loss) in a 27-14 loss to Stony Brook this past Saturday. Louis is now up to 18 tackles (4 for loss), three QB hurries and two fumble recoveries on the season for the 2-5 Spiders.
Zach Fryar (Venice) — UTEP redshirt freshman TE
Was on a bye week. Has played in all seven games on special teams, but has not recorded any stats for the 6-1 Miners.
2018 Graduating Class
Jaivon Heiligh (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior WR
Led the Chanticleers with six catches for 103 yards in a 30-27 loss to App State last Wednesday. Through seven games, Heiligh has 35 receptions for 676 yards and four touchdowns.
Bryce Carpenter (Venice) — Coastal Carolina senior QB
Did not record any stats in the loss to App State. Carpenter has completed 11-of-19 for 165 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and has rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown in backup duty through six games.
2017 Graduating Class
Aaron Hackett (Venice) — Kent State graduate student TE
Did not record any stats in this weekend’s 34-27 win over Ohio. Hackett has one reception for 2 yards and returned two kicks for 26 yards in five games for the 3-4 Golden Flashes.
D’vonte Price (Charlotte) — Florida International redshirt senior RB
Carried the ball 16 times for 87 yards and a touchdown along with two receptions for 3 yards in a 34-19 loss to Western Kentucky this past weekend.
Through seven games, Price has rushed 110 times for 587 yards (5.34 yards per carry) with seven touchdowns along with nine receptions for 86 yards as the starting running back for the Panthers.
If any former local athletes in college football are missing from this list, please email vportell@venicegondolier.com.
