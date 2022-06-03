Mac Guscette had a rough introduction to college baseball as a freshman catcher for the University of Florida last season.
After earning the starting spot early, a cross-up on a fastball fractured his arm and sidelined him until late in the season. He returned in time for the NCAA Tournament, in which the Gators were promptly eliminated in back-to-back losses to South Florida and South Alabama in Gainesville.
Guscette and Florida (39-22) will have another shot at winning a Gainesville Regional this weekend, beginning with a game against Central Michigan that ended after press time Friday night.
The Gators are also paired with Liberty and Oklahoma in the double-elimination tournament.
Guscette could be a key factor in the regional if he stays hot at the plate.
The sophomore has played in 32 of the team's 61 games (26 starts) with a .236 average with four home runs, and turned in an impressive two-game stretch in the SEC Tournament.
The Gators defeated South Carolina, Arkansas, Alabama, and split a pair of games with Texas A&M to set up a championship game with Tennessee that Florida lost, 8-5, on Sunday.
In wins over Alabama and Texas A&M, Guscette went 3-for-5 with two runs and three RBI and 1-for-2 with a run, two RBI and two walks, respectively.
Florida's game time and matchup today will depend on the result of Friday night's game against the Chippewas.
Here’s how other former Indians are doing in baseball:
Class of 2013
Nick Longhi (Outfielder with the Charleston Dirty Birds)
.300 batting average through 26 games and 100 ABs with 19 runs, 30 hits, 8 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs, 24 RBI, 16 BB, 14 K.
Class of 2014
Dalton Guthrie (Infielder with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs)
.274 batting average through 27 games (101 ABs), 18 runs, 26 hits, 8 doubles, 9 RBI, 4 BB, 21 K, 3 SB.
Mike Rivera (Catcher with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers)
.216 batting average through 15 games (37 ABs) with 5 runs, 8 hits, 1 triple, 7 RBI, 7 BB, 14 K.
Class of 2016
Scotty Dubrule (Infielder with the Washington Wild Things)
.267 batting average in 18 games and 75 ABs with 13 runs, 20 hits, 5 doubles, 11 RBI, 11 BB, 10 K.
Brent Killam (LHP with Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas)
8 appearances (six starts), 2-3 record, 9.00 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 35 K across 31 innings.
Trevor Holloway (RHP with Single-A Tampa Tarpons)
12 appearances, 1-0 record, 1 save, 1.38 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 16 K across 13 innings of relief work.
Class of 2017
Kyle Bachle (Junior RHP with Georgia Southwestern State University)
10 appearances, 1-1 record, 1 save, 6.07 ERA, 10 H, 12 BB, 18 K across 13 1/3 innings. Georgia Southwestern ended the season 27-27.
Class of 2018
Justin Hanley (Senior infielder with John Carroll University)
.282 batting average in 21 games (21 starts) and 78 ABs with nine runs, 22 hits, 3 doubles, 5 home runs, 16 RBI, 5 BB, 18 K.
The Lobos finished the season 18-20, ending Hanley’s collegiate career.
Joe Kinker (Junior infielder with Florida Gulf Coast University)
.273 batting average in 58 games (58 starts) and 227 ABs with 62 runs, 62 hits, 14 doubles, 20 home runs, 51 RBI, 50 BB, 75 K.
The Eagles ended their season with a 7-6 loss to Kennesaw State in the ASUN Tournament last week, finishing 35-23.
Brant Brown (Senior RHP with Florida Southern College)
Nine appearances (six starts) with a 2-0 record, 8.10 ERA, 45 H, 16 BB, 42 K across 30 innings. The Mocs ended the year at 29-21 in mid-May.
Mitch Donofrio (Sophomore infielder with Eckerd College)
.304 batting average in 43 games (42 starts) and 171 ABs with 30 runs, 52 hits, 7 doubles, 12 home runs, 42 RBI, 26 BB, 51 K.
The Tritons finished 19-29, ending the season earlier this month.
Reese Jackowiak (Sophomore LHP with Georgia Southwestern State University)
Four appearances (one start), 0-1 record, 3 H, 5 ER, 7 BB, 3 K across 2 1/3 innings. Georgia Southwestern ended the season earlier this month at 27-27.
Class of 2019
Kevin Dubrule (Junior infielder with Army West Point)
.329 batting average in 54 games (54 starts) across 231 ABs with 44 runs, 76 hits, 17 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 46 RBI, 11 BB, 18 K.
A team captain and a constant presence in the lineup, Dubrule has started every game this season as Army’s shortstop. He leads the team in at-bats (231), hits (76) and doubles (17) and has also struck out the least (18 times) of any starter.
Army won the Patriot League title for the fourth straight season last week after taking two-of-three from Bucknell in the championship series.
With an automatic bid to the NCAA Tourney in hand, Army lost a tune-up game with Columbia, 8-6, before opening the Hattiesburg Regional on Friday with a 2-0 loss against No. 1 Southern Mississippi on Friday afternoon.
Army will play the loser of LSU vs. Kennesaw State at 1 p.m. today in the loser's bracket.
Orion Kerkering (Redshirt sophomore RHP with University of South Florida)
5-7 record, 3 saves, 5.72 ERA, 75 H, 19 BB, 91 K across 67 2/3 innings.
Kerkering was used in any and every situation for the Bulls this season — starting games, pitching in the middle innings out of the bullpen, and even closing games.
The final numbers aren’t fully representative of the sophomore’s season. Kerkering finished a team-high in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts as he was often the team’s go-to pitcher in big spots.
USF and Kerkering ended the season at 28-29 last week with two straight losses — to East Carolina and Tulane — in the American Athletic Conference tournament.
Clay Callan (Sophomore RHP with Daytona State College)
20 appearances, 2-1 record, 3.27 ERA, 27 H, 16 BB, 51 K across 33 innings in a 19-25 season for the Falcons.
Once committed to FGCU, Callan went to play for SCF for one season before transferring to Daytona State, where he recorded an impressive stat line this season.
Danny Rodriguez (Redshirt sophomore RHP with Daytona State College)
Appeared in nine games, saving one with a 1.50 ERA, 4 H, 11 BB and 23 K across 12 innings.
After starting out at FGCU, it looks like Rodriguez has found a home on the other coast — recording strong numbers in limited opportunities this past season.
Class of 2020
Mac Guscette (Sophomore catcher with University of Florida)
.236 batting average across 89 ABs in 32 games (26 starts) with 14 runs, 4 doubles, 4 home runs, 16 RBI, 8 BB, 8 K
Jacob Faulkner (Sophomore RHP with Princeton University)
No stats recorded this season. The Tigers wrapped up their season at 7-33.
Class of 2021
David Morgan (Freshman LHP with Ursinus College)
17 appearances, 20 1/3 innings, 27 H, 5.31 ERA, 14 K, 9 BB.
Made his first and only career save on April 2 over Johns Hopkins. The Bears ended the season 12-26.
Michael Robertson (Freshman outfielder with University of Florida)
No stats recorded this season.
Connor O’Sullivan (Freshman infielder with Stetson University)
No stats recorded this season. The Hatters finished at 26-29.
Aidan Corn (Freshman infielder with Eastern Florida State College)
No stats recorded this season. The Titans finished 25-25-1.
Aiden Beechy (Freshman RHP with Florida Tech)
No stats recorded this season. The Panthers finished 31-19.
