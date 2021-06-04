GAINESVILLE — As he went to grab his bat and walk to the on-deck circle with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, University of Florida catcher Mac Guscette was told he was being substituted for pinch hitter Kirby McMullen.
The former Venice High star was disappointed at a missed opportunity — with former Indians battery mate Orion Kerkering on the mound to protect USF’s lead at Florida Ballpark in the opening game of the NCAA Gainesville Regional on Friday afternoon.
“We were down two,” said Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan, whose team went on to lose, 5-3, after McMullen struck out swinging. “Kirby is older and he has a ton of experience. He has nine home runs and we were down to our last out.
“We were hoping he could run into one.”
USF will move on to face Miami in the winner’s bracket tomorrow while UF will face South Alabama in the loser’s bracket of the four-team double-elimination tournament.
“Kirby had told me that he might be hitting for me,” Guscette said of facing Kerkering in the ninth inning. “I feel like the only advantage I’d have over (Kerkering) is knowing what he throws in certain situations because he’s a totally different pitcher now than when I caught him at Venice.
“He gained weight so he gained a lot of velo. He didn’t sit 95-96 mph in high school like he does now. But I do see the same tendencies. He’s basically a two-pitch guy who likes to throw his fastball a lot.”
It’s not just the pitches of the now 6-foot-2, 204-pound right-handed Kerkering that’s changed, either. He added 20-25 pounds with some extra time in the weight room — helping him turn his low-90s fastball from high school into a pitch that can touch 97 mph — and he’s pitching in a new role, too, after being Venice’s ace starter.
“I embraced it at first,” Kerkering said of shifting to a relief role in college. “I was a little confused and not sure what to make of it, but I knew once the season came around I’d be good because I knew I was ‘the guy’ like I was in high school.
“They told me before the season, ‘Be ready next year as a starter, but for now be ready in the bullpen. You’re our go-to guy.’”
Kerkering (4-3) has saved five games while pitching to a 2.30 ERA with 55 strikeouts over 43 innings this year as he’s shared closer duties with fellow reliever Logan Lyle.
Though he’s had to make some changes to his game — like incorporating his curve ball and pitching harder— Kerkering is no stranger to pitching in pressure situations after he led Venice to state championships in 2018 and 2019.
“I’ve changed my mindset,” he said. “Now I’m just that dude at the end of games, kind of like how Clay (Callan) was.
“It’s the ‘This is my game and I’m gonna finish it’ kind of mindset.”
USF grabbed an early lead in the second inning when Nelson Rivera hit an RBI double to the left field corner — scoring Jake Sullivan — to take a 1-0 lead.
Bulls first baseman Riley Hogan extended the lead to 2-0 in the third when he hit a home run that Gators right fielder Sterlin Thompson caught briefly, but dropped over the fence.
Guscette finally got Florida going when he led off the home half of the third with a single — eventually leading to a run on an RBI double by Nathan Hickey to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Again in the fifth, the freshman catcher, who is batting .276 this season, helped the Gators match the Bulls.
Carmine Lane smoked a solo home run well over the left field wall but Guscette roped a double over the left fielder’s head later that inning — scoring on an RBI single by Hickey to stay within a run.
The game quickly got away from Florida, however, as a double by Sullivan, a passed ball and a wild pitch led to another USF run in the sixth before Hogan tacked on an insurance run — stretching the lead to 5-2 — when he hit an RBI single after a pair of Florida errors.
Finally, Gators designated hitter Kris Armstrong added a towering solo home run over the right-field wall in the eighth to bring Florida within two with one inning to play.
As Kerkering made a slow jog in from the bullpen to the pitcher’s mound, Guscette wasted no time telling his teammates in the Florida dugout what to expect.
“I love Orion,” Guscette said. “We’re good friends off the field. But on the field I’m trying to win.”
However, neither Guscette’s advice or his bat were able to make an impact against his former teammate. But that doesn’t mean the two friends won’t face each other one day down the road.
“I knew if I faced Mac it could be a little tough because he caught me for almost three years through high school,” Kerkering said. “I knew it would be a difficult at-bat because he knows everything I’m throwing and where it’s gonna be.
“I figured it would be a good battle. It would have been a good matchup.”
