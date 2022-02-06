A dead calm greeted sailors on Sunday morning of the 12th annual Charlotte Harbor Regatta, forcing the cancellation of racing before the afternoon sea breeze kicked in.

With no races run Sunday, the results after Friday and Saturday stood as the final tally.

Jeff Scholz, who won four of four races on Saturday won the Harbor 20 class. Bernie Coyne took three seconds and a third to finish second ahead of Christi Van Heek.

Tony Pocklington’s four wins in the 2.4mR class gave him the win by four points over Matt Koblenzer, who took second in each race. Chris Anstey finished third.

Pete Merrifield won six of eight races run in the Weta trimaran class to claim the overall win. Bill Swanson took second place ahead of Alan Taylor, who finished third on a scoring tie-breaker.

Three wins by Jason Sanchez and Heather Mathews in Saturday’s Hobie 16 racing gave them a six-point win over Greg Raybon and Nancy Kornblum. Adam Atherton and Bill Whalen finished in third place.

Jim Sajdak’s Saturday wins in two of four races secured the win in the Hobie Wave class over Nelson Wright. Terry Warren finished third.

For complete results, visit www.charlotteharborregatta.com.

