Tampa Bay Times
TAMPA — Before the season even started, the Lightning had this one marked on their calendar. Sunday’s game at Carolina was the hardest on the schedule. And not because of the opponent.
“I’ve been in the league a while and that was one of the worst back-to-backs,” Steven Stamkos said after beating the Hurricanes 3-2 — a day removed from a win in Ottawa. “Playing in Canada, clearing customs, getting in a 2:45 in the morning. We knew this was going to be a tough one.”
Normally, back-to-backs are played in two nearby locations. Montreal and Ottawa are a two-hour bus ride apart. Tampa to Sunrise is a 45-minute flight. Madison Square Garden to Newark is a 30-minute drive, depending on New York traffic.
Those are easy trips. Even the two-hour flight from Washington back to Tampa wasn’t bad. This one was long enough that Lightning defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk hadn’t thought it was allowed.
Asked on Saturday what his worst back-to-back was, he said to ask him on Monday. Bet we know the answer.
Others pointed to instances when weather made a mess of short trips or the even longer trips of juniors.
The Lightning had a trip years ago where New Jersey to Detroit became an all-night mess. Flights had been delayed all day and pushed the Lightning’s charter back. They got de-iced multiple times before they finally took off. The team ended up checking into the hotel at 5 a.m.
Some of the worst travel wasn’t on back-to-backs, like when the team couldn’t land in Ottawa and was diverted to Syracuse for the night. Or the trip from Buffalo to Montreal when they had to unload the plane, spend the night in Buffalo and try again in the morning.
“It’s not the worst,” goalie Curtis McElhinney said. “We still have a charter plane and a great hotel.”
The NHL’s worst doesn’t compare to juniors in the Western Hockey League for Braydon Coburn and Luke Schenn.
Schenn recounted an eight-hour bus trip from Kelowna, British Columbia, to Seattle. It might not have been so bad if the second game hadn’t been an afternoon puck drop.
“We used to have a lot of three-in-threes,” Schenn said. “By the third game, you don’t even think or feel your body. You’re just trying not to pass out.”
Coach Jon Cooper points to three-in-threes from his AHL days as the worst. For his partial season in Syracuse, the teams were close enough that it was usually only a couple-hour bus ride. But coming from Norfolk was another story. Just about every team was around a 10-hour bus ride away.
“I don’t call them three-in-threes,” he said referring to the Sunday matinees. “They’re three-in-two-and-a-halves. That’s what they are.”
The Lightning’s hardest trip is over, but they do have one more international back-to-back in two weeks. At least Minnesota and Winnipeg are a quick flight apart.
Three-on-three
Easiest back-to-backs this year: 3. Rangers-Devils. 2. Buffalo-Buffalo in Sweden. 1. Columbus-New York at home.
Fewest games played: T3. Lightning, Rangers, Ducks, Devils, 41. T1. Islanders, Predators, 40.
Prospect performances at World Juniors: 3. Maxim Cajkovic. 2. Nolan Foote. 1. Hugo Alnefelt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.