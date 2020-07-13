The Tampa Bay Lightning returned to the ice at Amalie Arena on Monday.
Steven Stamkos (leg injury),was the only player on the 33-man roster who did not fully participate in the first day of playoff training camp..
“We will dig into some areas we want to improve on,” coach Jon Cooper told The Tampa Bay Times. “The first couple of days are about trying to get the feel for being in an NHL practice again.
“Ultimately, I was really excited to be back and I felt that vibe from the guys as well.”
