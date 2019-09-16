Tampa Bay Times
BRANDON — In the dream, which wasn’t a dream at all, at least not for him, Pat Maroon gets up on a mid-June morning and comes down to breakfast in his St. Louis home.
His son, Anthony, 10 at the time, joins him. They have their usual cereal.
“Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” Maroon said.
But they were out of bowls. On purpose.
“We ate out of the Cup,” Maroon said with smile.
The Stanley Cup.
Food for thought.
Maroon, with his St. Louis Blues teammates, lived that dream last season, winning it all for his hometown and the team he rooted for growing up.
He will always be a Stanley Cup winner, part of St. Louis’ remarkable worst-to-first 2018-19 season that ended with the first Cup in 52 years of Blues history.
But did he save some grit and pixie dust?
The Lightning might have that question in the back of their minds after bringing in the 31-year-old Maroon on a one-year deal for $900,000, a song by today’s standards. Tampa Bay gets a rough, tough 6-2, 236-pound left winger with a scoring touch. It gets a big man, just the type to go into the boards, to track down beastly opponents for righteous toe-to-toe.
Just as important, the Lightning, whose record-setting season and Cup dreams were swept out of existence, get someone who knows that championship beat, one that played out across two months of playoffs, with Maroon hoisting the Cup in Boston after a Game 7 win over the Bruins.
Maroon’s mother and father and fiancé watched on the ice. So did Anthony. Everybody cried. You never know the tune until you’re the only one left singing.
“It’s a feeling you’ll know the rest of your life,” Maroon said.
The unquestionably talented Lightning yearn for such memories. They have come close and they have come not so close. Comes now Maroon, who has been there, won that, going so far as to knock home a Game 7 overtime winner in the second round last May.
It seems like more than a coincidence that in the last quarter century, no NHL team has won a Stanley Cup without having at least one player who had previously held Stanley aloft. The Lightning had no such person on the roster as they nose-dived against Columbus.
Mind you, the formula is not full-proof. The 2017-18 Lightning had four-time Cup winner Chris Kunitz and his sage experience couldn’t help them out of the Eastern Conference final against eventual Cup winner Washington.
“I’d rather have a guy like (Maroon) than not have a guy like him,” Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “He brings that experience. He has been through all you go through to get what you want.”
“I’m a believer that experience helps, that guys who’ve been there before matter,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who hasn’t won a Cup either. Cooper goes way back with Maroon, having coached him in junior hockey with the North American Hockey League St. Louis Bandits in 2006-07. “He barely had hair on his face then.”
Cut to Maroon’s woolly playoff beard.
“There are a few guys in (our) room who have played in the Stanley Cup finals but not been able to get it across the finish line,” Cooper said. “Pat’s one of those guys who did get it across the finish line, and was a big contributor, scored some big goals for them on their way.”
Maroon isn’t here to tell his new teammates playoff stories by the campfire. He is here to bring what he can, including a net presence the Lightning haven’t really had since Brian Boyle was parked in front.
“I can bring skill,” Maroon said. “A lot of people don’t understand, but I have good hands below the top of the circles. I can create space for my teammates. I can stick up for my teammates. I can be a good presence in the room. I can make guys loose, joke around a little bit.”
That might come in handy as the Lightning try to get up off the canvas after the nightmare end to last season.
“The last thing you want is them going into a season gripping their sticks tight, putting pressure on yourself,” Maroon said.
