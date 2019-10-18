Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak? Done, at least for one game.
Now bring on Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen.
The Lightning just faced one of the league’s best lines in the Bruins’ trio, and now transition right into another in Saturday’s 7 p.m. game against the Avalanche.
It’s an old debate with renewed interest: Do you combine your top scorers into one power line or spread them out?
Last year, the Lightning kept them separate with Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each centering the top two lines. Toronto does the same with Auston Matthews and John Tavares, as does Pittsburgh with Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.
This year, though, coach Jon Cooper is following the example of Boston and Colorado. Stamkos has switched to wing and Point is centering the top line with Nikita Kucherov on the right.
“I’ve had one here for years, so I’m a fan of it, clearly,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “When they’re on they can dominate and build energy for the rest of the group.”
He raised the question of how one power play at the top affects the rest of your team. He likes the chemistry of that top line, which has played together for a couple of years. Cassidy feels his team feeds off the first line.
“The one thing is you can’t forget about the rest of your team,” Cooper said.
The Avalanche got hurt last year because when opponents stopped that top line, they had a hard time winning. That’s how the Lightning beat Colorado twice last year. The first time around, MacKinnon took four shots but Landeskog only had two and Rantanen one. In the second game, they got shots on net but only MacKinnon manage to get one past Andrei Vasilevskiy.
Having all your best scorers on one line opens you up to matchups. Last year, a team had to chose between putting its shut down line against Point and Kucherov or Stamkos. Now, they can get all three at once.
Early in last Thursday’s game against Toronto, Cooper and Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock chased each other around a bit. Babcock wanted the Tavares line against the Point line and Cooper couldn’t get away from that matchup.
In this case, Babcock’s proved futile. Point, Kucherov and Stamkos combined for three even-strength goals in that game.
The Lightning can turn to the power line in key situations, like offensive zone faceoffs. But Cooper isn’t afraid to change it up, too.
“When they’re rolling, you keep them together,” he said. “When other lines need a boost, they’ll be split up. So far, it’s worked for us.”
Ryan McDonagh often lines up against opponents’ top lines for the Lightning. He knows getting the matchup you want is only the first step. Playing your guy, or your zone, isn’t enough.
“These guys, they make passes without even looking at one another,” he said. “It’s a challenge to make sure you make them go the full length of the ice and keep your head on a swivel at all times.”
Against Boston on Thursday, the Lightning were able to keep the Bruins off the board at even-strength (the power play was another issue). The top line, which is also the top power-play unit, scored three times.
“We win the game if we get secondary scoring from anybody,” Cassidy said.
That’s all part of the risk.
Babcock likes maintaining balance through his lineup, but he said the Lightning are pretty balanced even with their top scorers all together. Before his game against Tampa Bay, he wondered if there were enough pucks to go around, but Stamkos, Point and Kucherov figured out how to share.
“The reality is you have to do what you think is best for your group,” he said. “There’s no question about it, when it goes real good, whatever you did was right. When it doesn’t go good, what you did wasn’t right.”
