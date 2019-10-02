TAMPA — One hundred sixty-nine days. The Lightning played their last game almost seven months ago and the regular season is finally here.
Tampa Bay opens the season tonight at 7 p.m. against Florida and then hits the road for the next six games.
That’s just one of the quirks in a 2019-20 schedule that may not be as advantageous as the schedule the Lightning rode to a record 62 wins last year. Let’s dig deeper into the slate.
Is the schedule more or less advantageous than last year?
The biggest question any fan base has about its team’s schedule is always is this a good schedule? The Lightning have something of a toss up this year.
Last year, they only went to the central time zone once after Jan. 13. This year, they do most of their western travel in the second half of the season. To counter that, they have fewer long trips: two four-gamers outside of the trip to Sweden.
Which one is preferable? It’s a matter of perspective. Some players will say staying home, others will say shorter trips are better.
Similarly to last year, the Lightning play back-to-back three times at the end of the season (all in March this year), and finish on the road. This year’s, however, should be easier: Columbus and Detroit vs. Montreal, Toronto and Boston.
This schedule might be harder than last year’s. But that might not be such a bad thing.
Players and coaches alike referenced the lack of adversity in last year’s schedule hurting them in the playoffs. This year, they might have some adversity.
What is the most difficult stretch?
Some road trips pose a greater challenge than others. Going out west is always harder. The Lightning get to break up those trips more this year than last, but that doesn’t necessarily make it easier.
They go out west three times in a six-week span from Jan. 15 to Feb. 22. It may sound like a stretch to say the toughest stint includes the bye week, but it’s a lot of back-and-forth. And to make matters worse, the Lightning play a road game the day after the All-Star Game.
First, the Lightning play a back-to-back in Minnesota and Winnipeg. Then they have their bye week and the all-star break. The day after the All-Star Game is played in St. Louis, the Lightning play in Dallas. That means they’ll have to go straight into a game after nine days off, and then head from Dallas to California.
After a back-to-back in Anaheim and San Jose, the Lightning finally return home as a team. Only for a week, though, then they play another back-to-back in Columbus and Pittsburgh. After another four days at home, the Lightning head back west to Colorado, Vegas and Arizona.
It’s a lot.
What is the easiest stretch?
December looks pretty good for the Lightning. They have four road trips and 10 home games.
There is one back-to-back in that stint, home against the Islanders and at Florida. But three of the road trips are one-gamers, to Nashville, Florida and Washington. The Lightning have 10 straight days, four games, at home between trips.
That final road game is to Buffalo, and is the start of a longer trip but those games fall in January.
What is the toughest road trip?
The Dallas-California road trip won’t be fun for the Lightning. The trip might not be that bad if it weren’t for facing the Sharks in the second game of a back-to-back, but that tips it over the edge.
They start the trip, the day after the All-Star Game, with an improved Dallas, featuring Joe Pavelski (who didn’t sign with the Lightning) and Corey Perry. The Kings and Ducks shouldn’t be hard, but then comes San Jose.
The Lightning haven’t fared well at the SAP Center recently, losing in two of the last three visits (last year was a poor defensive showing that ended a 16-game point streak).
We don’t know exactly what the Sharks will look like without Pavelski, but they’re always fast and physical and they still have Erik Karlsson.
An off-the-radar tough trip could be the one-gamer to St. Louis. That trip itself shouldn’t be bad, but the Lightning have lost five of their last six games at Enterprise Center.
How will back-to-backs affect the Lightning?
Carolina will have an edge on the Lightning in their three games this year. Each game comes on the second half of a back-to-back for Tampa Bay.
Consecutive games are the bane of any NHL team’s existence, at least as far as the schedule goes. This year, the Lightning has 13 of them, including all three matchups against Carolina. Last year, they were 7-4 in the second half of back-to-backs
Though they have three more back-to-backs than last season, the Lightning do at least have two at home. It makes a big difference when you drive home after the game, instead of flying off to another city, arriving after 1 a.m. Another is in Sweden, which isn’t quite as nice as being at home but also means the team doesn’t have to travel.
Most back-to-backs are nearby, like Edmonton and Calgary or New York and New Jersey. The Lightning’s worst back-to-back, however, is from Ottawa to Carolina. Not only are those cities 850 miles apart, but the team has to go through customs.
