BRANDON — Brayden Point is back. It took longer than either side had hoped, but the star center is under contract once again.
The Lightning signed Point to a three-year deal worth $6.75 million a year on Monday.
A few whoops and a “wahoo” sounded in the dressing room when players heard the news after practice. No matter anyone’s thoughts on the actual contract, having Point back is a good thing. Presumably, he’ll join the team in Sunrise this week.
The 23-year-old broke out two years ago and got even better last season, highlighted by his 41 goals.
Point was just one on a list of elite restricted free agents who did not have contracts when training camp started. Toronto’s Mitch Marner was the biggest, and signed a six-year deal worth nearly $11 million a year on Sept. 13. Now, Colorado’s Mikko Rantanen and Winnipeg’s Patrik Laine are the last big names standing.
The Lightning and Point agreed to a bridge deal, a term that comes from the tradition of bridging an entry-level contract with the next, presumably long-term, deal.
In three years, when his contract is up, Point will still have one more season as an RFA, which means the Lightning will have the chance to match the contract any other team offers him.
Does that mean we do this all over again in 2022? Not necessarily.
Point’s salary will be $9 million in the final year of this contract, according to CapFriendly.com. The following year’s qualifying offer will have to match that final year’s salary.
If the Lightning sticks to it recent ways (which its doing with a bridge deal to begin with), Point might not get to that point.
Take Andrei Vasilevskiy and Nikita Kucherov for examples. Both signed three-year bridge deals and then extensions going into the final year of that contract (both for eight-years and $76 million). Kucherov’s extension just kicked in this year and Vasilevskiy’s starts next season.
Point just recorded his first 40-goal, 90-point season and shows every indication of that being the start of something, not the peak.
His “dynamic speed” struck assistant coach Derek Lalonde when he joined the organization last season. More than the speed itself, Point can make plays at that pace. Lalonde compared him to Connor McDavid, “the best in the world” at playing at pace.
When the coached talked players through a strategy for transitions recently, it seemed Point appeared in every other clip.
“It’s not an accident,” Lalonde said, that’s a strength in his game. I think it’s that world-class speed, but his ability to make plays at that pace.”
Point played with the league’s best player last season with Nikita Kucherov on his wing. That doesn’t hurt his stats, but the speed with which Point plays is an indication of a trend versus a blip because of a good linemate.
If that’s true, why didn’t the Lightning lock Point up with a long-term deal?
Part of the reason is the salary cap. A long-term contract costs more (if a player is giving up his UFA years, he wants to be paid). The Lightning only had $8.5 million to work with this season, and this is already the largest bridge deal it’s granted anyone. The team also has more RFAs to pay next year. They’ll be in a very different position in three years, when this contract is up.
Right now, the important thing is Point is back. He missed 10 practices and the one or two preseason games he might have played in. But there are three more preseason games and he won’t miss any of the regular season.
