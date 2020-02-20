TAMPA — The Lightning traded Danick Martel to the Panthers in exchange for forward Anthony Greco on Thursday.
Both players have spent this season in the AHL. Martel spent most of last season with the Lightning but only played nine games. Greco played one NHL game last season.
“I like his speed,” Syracuse Crunch general manager Stacy Roest said. “When he gets chances, he can score. He’s another right-shot winger. He has some good experience.”
The 26-year-old Greco has spent four seasons in the AHL. He has 10 goals and 19 points in 37 AHL games this year. He is a proven penalty-killer, tied for third in the league with three shorthanded goals.
This move could help bolster the Crunch, who have been struggling this year, as both they and the Lightning have been hit by injuries. The team is currently outside of the playoffs, trying to get in.
As things stand currently in the Panthers organization, Martel will also stay in the AHL. Florida moved Brian Boyle to the long-term injured reserve to recall Dryden Hunt. That does not leave them with the salary cap space to bring Martel up the NHL without making another move.
After spending most of last season watching from the press box, Martel was beaten out by Carter Verhaeghe for the last roster spot in camp. Even as the Lightning have dealt with injuries, Martel has not been recalled. Instead, Cory Conacher has been the veteran extra body and young prospects like Mitchell Stephens and Alex Volkov have gotten chances.
The Lightning claimed Marted off waivers from the Flyers to start last season.
