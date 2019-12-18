Univ. of Florida early signees

OL Joshua Braun, Suwannee (6-6/356)

DL Johnnie Brown. Sebring (6-2/273)

P Jeremy Crawshaw, Emu Plains, Australia (6-3/187)

DL Gervon Dexter, Lake Wales (6-6/294)

WR Ja-Quavion Fraziars, Dunnellon (6-4/212)

DL Lamar Goods, St. Thomas More, Alberta (6-3/303)

ATH Fenley Graham, Lakeland (5-8/162)

DB Avery Helm. Fort Bend Marshall, Texas (6-1/170)

DB Tre-Vez Johnson, Bartram Trail (6-0, 186)

DL Jalen Lee, Live Oak, Watson, La. (6-3, 306)

OL Richie Leonard IV, Cocoa (6-2, 353)

DB Mordecai McDaniel, St. John-s College, Md. (6-1, 195)

OL Gerald Mincey, Cardinal Gibbons (6-5, 328)

TE Jonathan Odom, Tampa Jesuit, (6-5, 245)

DB Ethan Pouncey, Winter Park, (6-1, 157)

LB Antwaun Powell, Indian River, Portsmouth, Va. (6-3, 244)

QB Anthony Richardson, Gainesville Eastside (6-4, 233)

DB Jahari Rogers, Arlington, Texas (6-0, 170)

DB Rashad Torrence II, Marietta, Ga. (6-0, 202)

LB Derek Wingo, St. Thomas Aquinas (6-2, 216)

Florida State early signees

ATH Demorie Tate, Freedom, Orlando (6-1, 180)

QB Chubba Purdy, Queen Creek, AZ (6-2, 196)

RB Lawrance Toafili, Pinellas Park (6-0, 175)

S Jadarius McKnight, Dunbar, (6-0, 200)

WR Bryan Robinson, Palm Beach Central (6-1, 180)

OLB Stephen Dix Jr., Dr. Phillips (6-2, 210)

ATH Ja-khi Douglas, Terrebonne (5-9, 184)

ATH Jayion McCluster, Largo (6-1, 200)

DT Manny Rogers, Jensen Beach (6-6, 315)

DE Josh Griffis, IMG Academy (6-4, 225)

WR Kentron Poitier, Miami Palmetto (6-3, 205)

OG Zane Herring, Madison County (6-5, 305)

QB-DT Tate Rodemaker, Valdosta (6-4, 190)

TE Carter Boatwright, Colquitt County (6-5, 225)

OT Thomas Shrader, Venice (6-5, 280)

OT Lloyd Willis, Miami Killian (6-7, 290)

K Alex Mastromanno, Melbourne, AUS (6-3, 215)

USF early signees

RB Brian Battie, Sarasota (5-8/170)

WR Omarion Dollison, Columbia (S.C.) Gray (5-9/172)

RB Darrian Felix, Fort Myers/Oregon (5-11/197)

CB AJ Hamilton, Dunnellon (5-10/161)

S Mac Harris, The Villages (6-0/200)

CB Ben Knox, DeLand (6-2/173)

CB Christopher Townsel, Deerfield Beach (6-2/176)

DT Sione Tuitupou, Kalaheo (Hawaii)/East Los Angeles (6-4/290)

