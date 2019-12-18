Univ. of Florida early signees
OL Joshua Braun, Suwannee (6-6/356)
DL Johnnie Brown. Sebring (6-2/273)
P Jeremy Crawshaw, Emu Plains, Australia (6-3/187)
DL Gervon Dexter, Lake Wales (6-6/294)
WR Ja-Quavion Fraziars, Dunnellon (6-4/212)
DL Lamar Goods, St. Thomas More, Alberta (6-3/303)
ATH Fenley Graham, Lakeland (5-8/162)
DB Avery Helm. Fort Bend Marshall, Texas (6-1/170)
DB Tre-Vez Johnson, Bartram Trail (6-0, 186)
DL Jalen Lee, Live Oak, Watson, La. (6-3, 306)
OL Richie Leonard IV, Cocoa (6-2, 353)
DB Mordecai McDaniel, St. John-s College, Md. (6-1, 195)
OL Gerald Mincey, Cardinal Gibbons (6-5, 328)
TE Jonathan Odom, Tampa Jesuit, (6-5, 245)
DB Ethan Pouncey, Winter Park, (6-1, 157)
LB Antwaun Powell, Indian River, Portsmouth, Va. (6-3, 244)
QB Anthony Richardson, Gainesville Eastside (6-4, 233)
DB Jahari Rogers, Arlington, Texas (6-0, 170)
DB Rashad Torrence II, Marietta, Ga. (6-0, 202)
LB Derek Wingo, St. Thomas Aquinas (6-2, 216)
Florida State early signees
ATH Demorie Tate, Freedom, Orlando (6-1, 180)
QB Chubba Purdy, Queen Creek, AZ (6-2, 196)
RB Lawrance Toafili, Pinellas Park (6-0, 175)
S Jadarius McKnight, Dunbar, (6-0, 200)
WR Bryan Robinson, Palm Beach Central (6-1, 180)
OLB Stephen Dix Jr., Dr. Phillips (6-2, 210)
ATH Ja-khi Douglas, Terrebonne (5-9, 184)
ATH Jayion McCluster, Largo (6-1, 200)
DT Manny Rogers, Jensen Beach (6-6, 315)
DE Josh Griffis, IMG Academy (6-4, 225)
WR Kentron Poitier, Miami Palmetto (6-3, 205)
OG Zane Herring, Madison County (6-5, 305)
QB-DT Tate Rodemaker, Valdosta (6-4, 190)
TE Carter Boatwright, Colquitt County (6-5, 225)
OT Thomas Shrader, Venice (6-5, 280)
OT Lloyd Willis, Miami Killian (6-7, 290)
K Alex Mastromanno, Melbourne, AUS (6-3, 215)
USF early signees
RB Brian Battie, Sarasota (5-8/170)
WR Omarion Dollison, Columbia (S.C.) Gray (5-9/172)
RB Darrian Felix, Fort Myers/Oregon (5-11/197)
CB AJ Hamilton, Dunnellon (5-10/161)
S Mac Harris, The Villages (6-0/200)
CB Ben Knox, DeLand (6-2/173)
CB Christopher Townsel, Deerfield Beach (6-2/176)
DT Sione Tuitupou, Kalaheo (Hawaii)/East Los Angeles (6-4/290)
