Boys basketball

Parrish slams DeSoto County

The DeSoto County boys basketball team got behind early and never really recovered in a 62-33 loss to Parrish on Thursday night.

Gershon Galloway’s 9 points led the Bulldogs who trailed 16-7 after the first quarter and 32-17 at the half.

DeSoto County faces Port Charlotte tonight in a local matchup.

Girls basketballLemon Bay edges Hardee

The Lemon Bay girls basketball team (2-2) rallied to defeat Hardee, 37-34, Thursday night.

The Lady Mantas overcame a bad shooting night and an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win at the buzzer.

Freshman Maya Collins took the game over and scored the final nine points and finished with a team high 19 points.

Boys soccerTarpons shut out by Victory Rock

The Charlotte boys soccer team trailed Victory Rock Prep just 1-0 at halftime, but couldn’t rally in a 4-0 loss.

Alexander Cash made six saves in goal while Lorenzo Candia added two.

Charlotte (4-3) hosts Braden River next Tuesday night.

