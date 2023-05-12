VENICE — Softball holds an important place within the Venice community.
Venice High School’s program has been consistently strong over the years — showcasing only two losing seasons over the past decade of play.
The Indians’ continued success comes from players who have passion and a strong understanding of how to play the game.
Those necessary skills are learned at a young age within recreational organizations like Miss Venice Fastpitch.
MVF has been providing a place for young girls to learn how to play the game of softball since 1995.
For nearly three decades, MVF has supplied thousands of girls with the platform to discover what it means to be part of a team.
“This community really wants to see its youth excel,” MVF president Jessica Dalton said. “We have some very passionate parents in our league that want to see us continue to grow. We want to strive to get (softball) to the level baseball is at in Venice.”
MVF offers two seasons — one in the spring and one in the fall — that give players an ample opportunity to play multiple games over a number of months.
Girls aged four and-a-half to 16 at any skill level are invited to join, and the registration fee to participate varies from $100 to $125 per season.
According to MVF’s website, each player is required to have cleats, a glove, a bat, a helmet, a chin strap and a fielder’s face mask. MVF does have a limited amount of equipment that can be loaned out on a first come, first served basis.
A majority of MVF’s games take place at Wellfield Park’s softball fields in Venice, but there is a little bit of light traveling involved.
“We’ve recently partnered with Miss Sarasota Softball to add a different level of competition for our girls,” Dalton said. “We’ve found that it has been a good level of competition to help our players grow and get stronger in the game.”
MVF also has played Palma Sola Softball out of Bradenton, but Dalton’s vision for the future is to never play outside of the organization one day.
“We want to be able to play here at home,” Dalton said. “We don’t want to have to travel. We want to have enough girls to be able to only play within our league.”
This spring season, around 125 girls registered to participate. According to Dalton, that number is around 20 percent more than the registered number from the fall season.
The current season is on the verge of ending, but Dalton and her board of support are already preparing for what’s to come.
MVF is planning an inaugural summer camp for mid-July that’ll run for four days. Registration is currently open, and it’ll cost $125 per person.
Registration for the fall season is expected to open in July.
A FUN SPRING SEASON
Winning isn’t the only focus for MVF, but it’s an added bonus when the teams show great success against rival competition.
To round out a strong spring season, multiple teams from different age divisions earned top honors at MVF’s end-of-season tournament against MSS.
Of the six age divisions — 6U through 16U — three teams earned second place or better.
Plumbing By Hart — an 8U team coached by Michael McCord — earned first place medals, as did Sharky’s — a 10U team led by Joel Ehrhart.
Prime Glass, a 14/16U team coached by Jason Skaarup, earned runner-up honors.
“It was really exciting to have that kind of success in our first season playing Miss Sarasota,” Dalton said. “We were really proud of all the girls and coaches.”
MVF is preparing for its four all-star teams to finish up the spring campaign in Lakeland on May 19 to place a figurative bow on what has been a very successful few months for the organization.
“There’s always some kinks, but I think it was a great season,” Dalton said. “We had the help of Miss Sarasota to guide us. We had an amazing board of people that are incredible. We also had a lot of really great and supportive parents this season, and I think a lot of the players are looking to come back in the fall.”
SUPPORT FROM THE COMMUNITY
For a nonprofit organization like MVF to work, it has to rely on a large number of people dedicating their free time to the cause.
The community of Venice has stepped up in big ways to help MVF continue its mission through volunteering and sponsorships.
“This year, we gave companies the opportunity to sponsor the teams,” Dalton said. “We’ve had a great outpouring of support from a lot of companies and some of the families of our players that have wanted to help in any way they can.”
Venice High softball has also been highly involved with MVF.
According to Dalton, Venice head coach Steve Constantino and senior player Bailee Riggins have been huge supporters.
“Anything that we’ve done throughout the season, he’s been right there,” said Dalton of Constantino. “He’s a huge advocate for Miss Venice, because his daughter grew up through it.
“Bailee has been amazing with the kids too. She has come out to a lot of our practices and given pitching lessons to all of the girls. She’s been a great source of support.”
Dalton says MVF is always looking for volunteers from high schoolers to adults.
From coaching to concessions to game operations, anyone who is interested in helping can visit MVF’s website or email the organization at mvfpfastpitch@gmail.com for more information.
Dalton’s presidential journey with the organization is only a few months long, but she has high hopes for the future.
With the help of the community, MVF has all the potential resources to continue to expand in the years to come.
“I just wanted to improve on anything I could,” Dalton said. “I wanted to do the best I could to provide for the girls. You know, I kind of just started this with one daughter, and now I’ve gained 100 more.”
