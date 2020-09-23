Boys Golf
Charlotte County Championship
The Port Charlotte and Lemon Bay boys golf teams remain neck-and-neck with just one day to go in the three-day Charlotte County Championship.
After leading the Mantas and Tarpons through Day 1, the Pirates followed up by winning Day 2 as well. Zach Starkey (38-37) is the only golfer to break 40 on both days with Eddie Lainhart (36-40) right behind. Stephen Lomski (44-40) and Caleb Campos (48-40) have provided solid depth for the Pirates.
Lemon Bay trails the Pirates by just 15 strokes despite losing both days — thanks to solid play from Charlie Dillmore (47-37), Chris Hallman (44-40), Bryce Noll (42-43) and Brent Walker (45-43).
Charlotte sits 81 strokes back from Port Charlotte. The Tarpons have been led by Jacob Tatum (44-49) and Clayton Hayse (47-47).
The third and final day of the county championship will begin on Friday morning.
