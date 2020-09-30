Boys Golf
Pirates prevail over Tarpons
Zach Starkey led the Port Charlotte boys golf team to a win over Charlotte on Wednesday with a 1-under 35 at Port Charlotte Golf Club.
Eddie Lainhart (38), Stephen Lomski (41) and Caleb Campos (42) rounded out the scoring for the Pirates in the win. Gavin Croke, Dylan Leahy and Jacob Tatum all shot a 48 to lead the Tarpons.
North Port tops Hardee
The North Port boys golf team won against Hardee, 172-194, at Heron Creek Golf and Country Club on Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats were led by freshman CJ Kemble, who fired a 38 through rainy and windy conditions. Brayden Spain (43), Austin Harrelson (44) and Stefan Isawiw (47) all scored well to hold off the Wildcats.
VolleyballPort Charlotte went the distance on the road Wednesday at a red-hot Riverview, but fell short in five games, 25-19, 22-25, 19-25, 25-14, 17-15.
Pirates coach Christine Burkhart said the match was a victory in some ways and a learning experience in others.
“Do we want the W? Yeah, we wanted it,” she said. “However, we learned some things tonight. There were some crucial errors in the fifth set that people made and I said, ‘You’re going to remember those errors and later in the season in a crucial moment, you’re going to remember that and you’re not going to make that mistake again.’”
Azyah Dailey had 34 kills, 21 digs and 3 blocks to lead Port Charlotte (5-12) in all three categories. Laticia Nina has 18 digs and 12 kills and Alicia Kowalski also had 18 digs.
Riverview (8-5) has now won six matches in a row, including two wins against Venice and another against Charlotte.
Elsewhere, Lemon Bay (5-8) defeated Parrish Community on Senior Night for the Mantas, 25-9, 25-19, 25-10
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.