Girls soccer
Bayshore 3, DeSoto County 2
The Lady Bulldogs were one goal away from extending their season, but fall in the district tournament opener.
Bayshore jumped out 2-0 in the first half, but DeSoto scored both of their goals in the second half, but came one short, finishing the year with a 3-14-2 record.
Sarasota 2, Charlotte 0
The Lady Tarpons hung with Sarasota for much of the game thanks to senior goalie Ivy Gudmundsen withstanding 23 of 25 shots on goal.
But Sarasota found the net twice in two minutes late in the second half to seal the win. The Lady Tarpons finish the season 6-11.
Boys basketballVenice 82, Bradenton Christian 80
Malachi Wideman scored 39 points as the Venice boys basketball team beat Bradenton Christian, 82-80, on Thursday night,
Jayshon Platt and Christian Rodriguez each added 11 points and Tristan Burroughs took three charges that helped the Indians pull out a close one.
Venice (9-13) will host Lemon Bay tonight for its senior night.
Girls basketballHardee 48, Lemon Bay 44
The Lemon Bay girls basketball team dropped a close one, 48-44, to Hardee on Thursday night.
Katelyn Ziarnicki again led the Lady Mantas, scoring 16 points. Christain Chandler added 10 points in the loss.
Lemon Bay (10-12) will wrap up the regular season tonight as it hosts DeSoto County at 7.
Imagine 71, North Fort Myers 11
Katie Klein dropped 33 points and came up with 10 steals as the Imagine School girls basketball team blew out North Fort Myers, 71-11, on Thursday night.
Arianna Andrade, the team’s second-highest scorer, also outscored the Red Knights by herself as she scored 13 points and grabbed 8 rebounds. Skyelar Woods contributed 8 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists in the big win.
Imagine (11-10) will play at Out-of-Door Academy tonight at 6 for the regular season finale.
Saint Stephen’s 54, Venice 39
Playing its third game in three days, the Venice girls basketball team couldn’t keep up with Saint Stephen’s Episcopal in a 54-39 loss on Thursday night.
All three Lady Indians seniors led the team in scoring on senior night. Chloe Lear scored a team-high 10 points, followed by Elea Saba (9 points) and Sadie Kluner (8 points).
Venice (8-13) will begin the district playoffs on Monday as it travels to play at Sarasota at 7 p.m.
Port Charlotte 59, Riverview 58
Trailing by 1 with 6.6 seconds to go, senior guard Sharina Hudson drove to the hoop and hit a game-winner as the buzzer sounded to give the Port Charlotte girls basketball team a 59-58 win over Riverview on Thursday night.
Hudson led the Lady Pirates with 20 points and 8 steals while Nicole Marshall was close behind with an 18-point night.
Bryanna Griffiths also chipped in 11 points in the narrow victory.
Port Charlotte (13-12) will host Cypress Lake in the district quarterfinals on Monday at 7 p.m.
— Staff reports
