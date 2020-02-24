Nick Longhi didn't pass on a chance to rejoin the Boston Red Sox.
The Venice High School graduate looks mighty happy to be back at the club's Fenway South complex. Before spring training games started, the 24-year-old had familiar faces watching him practice, and they talked and exchanged hugs.
Longhi is the second youngest of five outfielders who are non-roster invitees to the major-league camp. He signed a minor-league contract in December, returning to the team that drafted him out of high school but traded him to the Cincinnati Reds in July 2017.
"I just figured that Boston would be the best place for me," he said. "It's somewhere where I'm familiar, so it's a comfortable position for me."
"You just try to pick the best situation for yourself and see what happens."
Before camp started, he said he had been training at Fenway South twice a week since January.
"I followed the program they gave me and tried to come in here in good shape and tried to be ready to last a whole season," he said.
Staying healthy is important because with the Reds, he was sidelined by injury in 2017 and 2018. Last year, he played 111 games for their Triple A affiliate, making the most appearances since his high Class A season with Boston in 2016. He hit .283 with a career-best 12 home runs and 51 runs batted in.
"I'm pretty happy with how last year went," he said. "It landed me in a good spot, so I'm happy about it."
Longhi has been an outfielder and first baseman during his career. He was a defensive substitution in left field during Sunday's game, when he was hitless in two at-bats but drove in a run on a groundout. He started at first base Friday, when he popped out to second base and walked.
"I've got to be ready to play both," he said. "I've got to be able to keep first base and outfield both sharp and be ready to play anywhere."
More baseball
Senior second baseman Scott Dubrule led Jacksonville University with a .423 batting average, starting the first seven games. The former Indian had one home run and two runs batted in and a perfect fielding percentage in 26 chances.
College of Central Florida pitcher Caleb Williams had a 2-0 record, one save and 2.45 earned run average in five relief appearances. He played for Venice.
***All VHS grads update
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.