While stuffing their faces with gravy-smothered turkey legs, fans have plenty to watch today as six teams battle it out.
The Bears and Lions face off in a battle of NFC North bottom dwellers, the Cowboys look to rebound from a narrow loss to the Patriots against the surging Bills and the Saints look to shake off a surprise upset to the Falcons a few weeks ago as the two teams clash again.
Here's a closer look at the matchups:
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Gametime — 12:30 p.m.
Channel — FOX
Two of the most disappointing teams in the NFL will meet to open the Thanksgiving Day games when the Detroit Lions (3-7-1) host the Chicago Bears (5-6) at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
After a 12-4 playoff season in 2018, the Bears have stumbled to a losing record this season behind one of the worst offenses in the league.
They’ve lost five of their past seven games behind the abysmal play of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10 TDs and 6 INTs) and a run game that’s produced just 3.4 yards per carry and six touchdowns all season.
But Chicago likely won’t need much from its offense on Thursday as it faces off against what’s become one of the league’s worst offenses.
The Lions opened the season 2-0-1, but have lost seven of the past eight games. The losing streak hasn’t been helped by an injury to starting quarterback Matthew Stafford, who fractured bones in his back in a loss to the Raiders on Nov. 3.
Though the team has two receivers with at least 700 yards and 8 TDs in Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay, those players haven’t been nearly as effective without Stafford under center.
It could get ugly for Detroit on Thursday as backup quarterback Jeff Driskel — who’s thrown for 4 TDs and 4 INTs in his three starts — is day-to-day with a hamstring injury. That means it could be up to undrafted rookie David Blough, who has taken first-team reps in practice this week.
Despite losing starting running back Kerryon Johnson to injured reserve, new Lion Bo Scarbrough has fared well in his absence — rushing for 153 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks. But that could be a different story against one of the toughest defenses in the league.
Like the Lions’ 20-13 loss to the Bears on Nov. 10, it could be difficult for them to score much against a defense that has sacked opposing quarterbacks 26 times and has forced 12 fumbles.
Buffalo Bills at Dallas Cowboys
Gametime — 4:30 p.m.
Channel — CBS
Doubted all year, the Buffalo Bills (8-3) enter Thursday’s afternoon game against the Dallas Cowboys (6-5) as underdogs once again.
Despite winning two less games than the Bills, the Cowboys are 6.5 point favorites at home. Outside of the NFC East, in which they are 4-0, Dallas has had little success this season.
Last week, the team lost, 13-9, to the Patriots in a rainstorm, a result that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called “a significant setback” as he criticized the team’s coaching.
However, with star power such as Ezekiel Elliot, Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have a flashier team than the Bills, who are led by Josh Allen, Devin Singletary and John Brown.
The Cowboys offense has had little problem producing this season, scoring over 30 points in each of the team’s six wins, but its defense hasn’t been as successful — allowing over 20 points five times.
While both teams are vying for a spot in the playoffs, it’s likely a more important game for the Cowboys, who have lost two of their past three and are clinging to a one-game lead in the division over Philadelphia.
New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Gametime — 8:20 p.m.
Channel — NBC
When the New Orleans Saints (9-2) and Atlanta Falcons (3-8) meet to wrap up the NFL slate on Thanksgiving Day at 8:20 p.m., the Saints will surely be looking to avenge their 26-9 loss to the Falcons on Nov. 10.
In one of the biggest upsets of the 2019 NFL season, the Falcons defense shocked everyone by holding the Saints to just three field goals.
Atlanta needed just 182 passing yards from Matt Ryan and 61 rushing yards from Brian Hill in that win, but will almost assuredly need more to win this time around.
Since being held without a touchdown against the Falcons in their last meeting, the Saints have reeled off two straight 34-point performances against fellow NFC South teams.
Though the Falcons have continued their offensive resurgence — scoring over 20 points in each game since — their defense came crashing back to reality in a 35-22 loss to Tampa Bay last week.
The Falcons could likely be without Austin Hooper, who is nursing an MCL injury, and could also be missing Julio Jones, who has yet to practice this week as he deals with a shoulder injury.
If Atlanta’s defense can’t produce a similar performance as last time around, it will need an offense led by Matt Ryan, Brian Hill and Calvin Ridley to match a star-studded Saints offense.
Leading the Panthers (5-6) by four games in the division, the Saints would all but guarantee themselves the division crown with a win over Atlanta on Thursday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.