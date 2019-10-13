With the Symetra Tour season complete and the LPGA Tour on its Asian swing, women’s golf shifts to the Sunshine State for Stage II of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament. A 185-player field is set to compete in southwest Florida on the Panther Course and Bobcat Course at Plantation Golf & Country Club from Oct. 14-17.
“It is truly an exciting time as the LPGA Qualifying Tournament continues the process of finding the next wave of LPGA Tour rising stars,” said Heather Daly-Donofrio, Chief Operations Officer of the LPGA Tour. “This is the second of three Q-School stops to determine LPGA and Symetra Tour status for 2020. Every competitor comes to Venice hoping to advance to Q-Series and get one step closer to fulfill their dream of one day playing on the LPGA Tour. We can’t wait to find out who makes up that group next month.”
Individuals will battle in a 72-hole stroke play format featuring no cut. Furthermore, a minimum of the top-30 players and ties will advance to LPGA Q-Series contested from Oct. 23 to Nov. 2 in Pinehurst, N.C. at Pinehurst Resort. Those at the next score, or scores, will also move on provided the total number of players in Q-Series does not exceed 108 which currently has 60 exempt and entered competitors.
Action begins at 8 a.m. all four days, with the rotation Bobcat Course-Panther Course to be used in the first two rounds. Meanwhile, the entire field will be re-paired by score and divided in half for round three with lower scores playing the Panther Course and higher scores playing the Bobcat Course. Ties will be broken by the lowest, most recent round to determine which course an individual will play in the third round.
For the final round, players will alternate the course played in round three and be re-paired by score. For example, if a player starts the third round on the Bobcat Course, she will be re-paired by score and play the Panther Course in the final round.
COUNTRIES (AND STATES) OF STAGE II
A total of 32 countries are represented this week at Stage II of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament, led by the United States with 85 players then followed by Canada and the Republic of Korea at the next highest of 10 competitors apiece.
“It is fun to see so many Canadians playing Stage II and also was motivating that five played full-time on the LPGA this year,” said Valerie Tanguay (Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada), who made 11 starts on the Symetra Tour as a rookie this year with a season-best tied for 17th result at the IOA Championship. “That inspired me to believe I can get there too. I played a practice round with fellow Canadian Brittany Marchand the other day and just love representing my country, as well as all the support we get.”
Individuals from 23 different states are also set to tee it up in Sarasota County. Seven players hail from the host state, while California boasts the most with 15.
“Even though I don’t get to stay at home, it feels like home,” said Jessy Tang (Orlando, Florida), a central Florida native who resides just 135 miles up the road from the host venue. “I grew up playing on gnarly Thai Bermuda grass and my collegiate career was honed on Florida Bermuda. I love the difficulty of grain and unexpectedness of grass on Florida golf courses. The chance to try and get back to the LPGA Tour is very exciting. Q-School is a marathon, but I’m prepared for the challenge and look forward to the week.”
ABOUT SYMETRA TOUR
The Symetra Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour and enters its 39th competitive season in 2019. With the support of its entitlement partner Symetra, the Tour’s mission is to prepare the world’s best young women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour. Since Symetra’s inaugural sponsorship year in 2012, the Symetra Tour has grown from 16 tournaments and $1.7 million in prize money to $4.0 million in prize money awarded over the course of 23 events. With more than 600 alumnae moving on to the LPGA, former Symetra Tour players have won a total of 437 LPGA titles. Follow the Symetra Tour on the web at www.SymetraTour.com, Facebook.com/Road2LPGA, Twitter.com/Road2LPGA, and YouTube.com/Road2LPGA.
