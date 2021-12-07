When Manny Diaz took over the Miami Hurricanes after the 2018 season, he summarized his vision in three flashy words: The New Miami.
The ‘Canes fired Diaz on Monday because “The New Miami” looked too much like “The Miami of the Last 15 Years.”
But by announcing the hiring of Oregon’s Mario Cristobal less than three hours later, the ’Canes made it clear:
The New Miami has arrived.
Cristobal will be Miami’s sixth head coach since the Hurricanes won their fifth national championship in 2001. Larry Coker went 25-12 over his final three seasons. Randy Shannon and Al Golden never won more than nine games. Mark Richt faded after winning the ACC Coastal. Diaz went 21-15 with a rock-bottom loss to Florida International in Year 1 and a fourth-and-14 breakdown this season at Florida State in Year 3.
One bad coaching hire is understandable. It happens everywhere. But if a program underachieves for five different coaches, the coach isn’t the problem. The program is the problem.
By courting Cristobal — while Diaz was still employed — the ’Canes tacitly acknowledged that their approach had to change. Cristobal isn’t an up-and-comer like Diaz and Golden or a coach on the decline the way Richt was. The 51-year-old is an established veteran who won a national championship as an Alabama assistant and went 35-13 with two Pac-12 titles at Oregon.
As importantly, Cristobal was not cheap. His buyout was a reported $9 million, in addition to whatever Miami owes Diaz. Because Miami is a private school, its figures are hard to pin down, but the Miami Herald reported that Cristobal received a 10-year contract averaging $8 million annually. His predecessor’s salary was believed to be in the $4 million range.
The ’Canes also are willing to spend big on an athletic director — potentially $3 million a year, according to the buzz in the industry. That’s a high figure and could help lure Dan Radakovich from Clemson. The Athletic reported that Cristobal’s salary pool for assistants will be the largest in the ACC.
Though the details are different, Miami made the same realization as Florida.
The Gators, like Miami, have cycled through unsuccessful hires (Will Muschamp, Jim McElwain and Dan Mullen). When the Gators interviewed Louisiana’s Billy Napier, they literally bought into his plan. UF agreed to spend $7.5 million on assistants plus $5 million for support staff to build what Napier called an army of “unprecedented” size.
That’s what it takes to win championships and sustain success like Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. Florida acknowledged that. Miami has, too.
Money alone won’t fix the ’Canes, of course. That’s where Cristobal comes in.
Though the days of building a fence around what Howard Schnellenberger called “the state of Miami” are over, the ’Canes should be recruiting better. Over the 2019-21 recruiting classes, Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade produced 17 recruits who were top-100 prospects. The ’Canes signed two of them.
Cristobal, a Miami native who won a pair of national titles as an offensive lineman in The U’s glory days, is a tireless recruiter. He should be able to fix that problem and shore up a leaky offensive line. We’ll see what he can do about some of the other issues (like undisciplined play) for a program that stumbled administratively through the last month before landing its dream target.
“Mario’s legacy as a student-athlete at the U is well established…” school president Julio Frenk said in a statement. “Our selection, however, was not one based in nostalgia for a proud past, but rather in a bold vision for a promising future.”
A New Miami that finally wins like the old one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.