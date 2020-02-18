NORTH PORT — MLB players have presented a pretty united front from in regard to the Houston Astros' sign-stealing fiasco.
Multiple players have voiced their displeasure with the 2017 World Series champs, the lack of punishment and specifically Commissioner Rob Manfred's handling of the scandal.
Braves outfielder Nick Markakis joined the conversation on Tuesday, voicing strong "anger" as Atlanta held its first full squad workout at CoolToday Park.
"I feel like every single guy over there needs a beating," Markakis said. "It's wrong. They're messing with people's careers. I know we're all competitive ... but there's right ways to do it and wrong ways to do it and I 100 percent disagree with the way they did it.
"It angers you, especially from a guy who played the game the right way his whole career. No short cuts. I know how hard it is to prepare for this game. To see something like that, it's damaging to baseball."
His frustrations, similar to those of other recent stars to speak out, such as Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger and Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, include how the league has handled it from the start.
In an interview with ESPN's Karl Ravech, Manfred defended his position of not punishing the players involved saying the players "have to deal with this issue publicly, they have paid a price. To think they're skipping down the road into spring training, happy, that's just a mischaracterization of where we are."
It is a response that multiple players have deemed as out of touch.
“I think the commissioner completely handled it the wrong way," Markakis said. "But that's the way he did it and we've got to live with that. I know a lot of people disagreed with the way he handled this decision. He should be embarrassed of himself.
"I think (the Astros' players) got off pretty easy. They're going to be able to go out and compete with no ramifications at all."
The 36-year-old Markakis is entering a murky year, not knowing exactly what his role will be. The Braves signed slugging outfielder Marcell Ozuna to a one-year, $18 million contract in January after he hit .241 with 29 home runs and 89 RBIs with the Cardinals last season.
Ozuna, a two-time All-Star, will play left field with rising star Ronald Acuna Jr. spending time at the other two spots.
Markakis, who started 108 games last season, is taking things in stride as he enters his 15th year. He said he just wants to help the team. If he has to take a step back — which he certainly doesn't want to do just yet — he will.
"He realizes where he's at in his career and that he's probably not gonna be an every day player anymore," manager Brian Snitker said Monday. "Is he capable? Absolutely. I don't know that that guy ever ages.
"But situations have changed ... I'm still not 100 percent sure what direction we'll go in until things play out."
The Braves have been infused with young talent over the past few seasons with players such as Acuna and second baseman Ozzie Albies, among others.
Though he isn't one to bring a vocal authority, teammates say Markakis' demeanor and work ethic speak volumes to the rising young core.
"Nick's the ultimate veteran," Braves infielder Charlie Culberson said. "He's played a lot of baseball and been consistent. It's seeing him, seeing his consistency every day. I don't think Nick's gonna go out there and say a whole lot, but it's watching him put in the work, watching his dedication."
If you ask him, Markakis is feeling like a 21-year-old prospect. He doesn't feel the years are wearing him down. If he needs to be counted on as a daily starter, he's willing and able. But in the end, he knows its out of his hands.
"To me, age is just a number. You just have to work harder to get to where you wanna be," he said. "I'm just gonna do my thing. (Snitker's) gonna make a lineup every day, whether it's being in there every day or getting a lot more days off. I'm up for the challenge."
