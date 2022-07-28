Meyer

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Max Meyer, center, walks off the mound past manager Don Mattingly, left, with an unknown injury, during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Max Meyer will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, the club announced Thursday.

Los Angeles Dr. Neal ElAttrache is scheduled to perform the arthroscopic procedure sometime in the near future. Meyer could miss most or all of the 2023 season.


