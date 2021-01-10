Tyson McGuffin and Mary Helen Atkins were among the big winners during the four-day Punta Gorda Pickleball Open, the $40,000 event at the PicklePlex on Airport Road.
McGuffin finished second in the Men’s Pro Singles, then teamed with Andrei Daescu to take the Pro Doubles competition. He also took the court with Leigh Waters to finish second in Mixed Pro Doubles.
Atkins teamed with Dan Granot to win the Senior Mixed Pro Doubles, then joined Kim Kesner to take the Women’s Senior Pro Doubles title.
Zane Navratil edged out McGuffin to win the Men’s Pro Singles crown. Mark Johnson defeated Granot to win the Seniors title. On the women’s side, Lea Jansen topped Lauren Stratman for the Pro Singles championship wile Julie Johnson defeated Sue Johnston for the Senior Pro Singles title.
Leigh Waters teamed with Anna Leigh Waters to win the Women’s Pro Doubles crown. Scott Moore and John Sperling won the Men’s Senior Pro Doubles competition.
Corrine Carr and Adam Stone were the duo that edged Waters and McGuffin for the Mixed Pro Doubles title.
The tournament, organized by Kyle Yates and Steve Kennedy, is a part of the Assocation of Pickleball Professionals Tour, the first USA Pickleball-sanctioned circuit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.