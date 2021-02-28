PORT CHARLOTTE -- The Tampa Bay Rays spring training opener against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday lacked some of the ceremony that you would normally associate with such an occasion.
The reigning American League champs opened their spring season with a 9-7 victory over their North Port neighbors. But there were plenty of reminders that this spring is different from years past.
There were the temperature checks on the way into the stadium. The national anthem singer appeared on the video scoreboard, glitched and had to be re-started. There was no ceremonial first pitch.
Then there was the crowd, limited by the need for social distancing, it appeared to be even more sparse than the announced attendance of 1,127, which is full capacity under the current guidelines.
In some ways it was a traditional spring opener. There were some shaky pitching performances, some erratic fielding and some big hits scattered among the wild pitches, walks and full counts as players continue to shake the rust off.
"We weren't as sharp as we'd like early on," said Rays' manager Kevin Cash. "(But) there were a lot of good at bats. With Austin (Meadows), it's nice to see an early reward for the work you put in."
Some positive signs for Tampa Bay? The Rays got home runs out of postseason hero Mike Brosseau and Meadows, who's struggles began in camp last year and continued into the regular season.
"That felt good," Meadows said of the homer. "(Early in) spring training you want to see pitches. It's about trying to get barrels on the balls early and not really worrying about the results, just trying to hit the ball hard.
"(Batters) 1-9 looked really good today, I told (hitting coach) Chad (Mottola) that 'the boys are really swinging it today.' That's really encouraging."
Overall, whatever the outcome of this first game, after spending 2020 playing to mostly empty stadiums, the players seemed to appreciate the opportunity to play in front of fans again.
Wily Adames, the Rays' gregarious shortstop, was one of those who chatted with the fans as the team jogged onto the field.
"It was amazing," Adames said. "We were talking about it during stretching. Obviously, we played the whole last season without fans. I feel like they are the energy at the stadium. That's what we play for, we play for them."
Tampa Bay took its first lead of the afternoon with four runs in the bottom of the second. Adames led off with a double and Manuel Margot followed his own RBI double. After Kevan Smith's run-scoring single knocked out Braves starter Kyle Wright, Meadows smacked the second pitch from reliever Connor Johnstone for a two-run homer off the top of the wall in right field.
The Braves got on the board first, with a run in the second against reliever Hunter Strickland on Bryce Ball's RBI single. Atlanta came back with another run in the third when Austin Riley scored after Adames bobbled a Jason Kipnis grounder.
The Rays made it 5-2 in the third on Brosseau's leadoff homer into the Braves' bullpen in left. But Atlanta came back with two in the fourth on RBI singles by Riley and Dansby Swanson.
Both teams began pulling the starters in the fourth and fifth of the seven-inning game and the lead seesawed back and forth until Tristan Gray's walkoff two-out, two-run shot in the bottom of the seventh.
"Whenever you get back in things, it feels so familiar," said Gray, who suffered a broken hamate bone in camp last year. "At first, it was pretty gut-wrenching (to get hurt), but it was perfect timing to get hurt, because I didn't miss any games.
"And then, obviously having a day like today is a real plus."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.