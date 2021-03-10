PORT CHARLOTTE -- The early going of Tampa Bay's 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday may have provided fans a brief glimpse into how well the Rays fared in the Blake Snell trade.
Rookie right-hander Luis Patino was on the mound to start the game and catcher Francisco Mejia was behind the plate.
The Rays acquired Patino, 21, and Mejia, 25, from San Diego as part of the four-player deal (including pitcher Cole Wilcox and catcher Blake Hunt) for former Cy Young Award winner Snell this winter.
Patino, the sixth-ranked pitching prospect in baseball, looked sharp in his second outing of the spring. He set down the Twins in order in his one inning, changing speeds effectively and locating his mid-90s fastball with ease.
"He likes his fastball, it's an electric fastball," Rays manager Kevin Cash said after the game on Zoom. "He's willing to throw it back to back to back. He's just a talented a pitcher, another to add to many (on the roster)."
The righty made his spring debut on March 4 against the same Twins with another scoreless inning.
It remains unclear on whether he'll start the season in Tampa Bay, although if he does it would clearly be in a bullpen role. Last year with San Diego he made 11 appearances, including one start over three stints in his major league debut season.
While Patino was clearly the centerpiece of the Snell trade on this side, Mejia is the one who figures to make the more immediate impact.
Once considered one of the top catching prospects in the game, his stock has fallen a bit in recent years.
He posted a .225 average in 128 games over parts of four major-league seasons with the Padres and Cleveland Indians. His best year came in 2019, when he hit .265 with 8 homers and 22 RBI in 226 at bats.
“I’ve had a lot of opportunities,” Mejia said on a Zoom call earlier this spring. "Now it’s time to capitalize and take advantage of these kinds of opportunities. I think I still have a lot more in the tank.
"I think I still have a lot of opportunity and a lot of room to continue to grow and become a better player.”
As a switch-hitter who is better as a lefty, Mejia could share time with veteran Mike Zunino this season.
"He's talented, he's quiet and goes about his work,," Zunino said of Mejia before Wednesday's game. "It will be nice to have him (in Tampa Bay) and going forward with him this year."
Mejia entered the day with four hits, including two doubles, and an RBI in nine at bats over four spring games.
He spent five innings behind the plate on Wednesday, while at the plate he struck out on a high fastball in bottom of the second and stranded a couple of baserunners in the fourth when he flew out to right.
"I don't think he could make any better impression than what he's done here in three weeks," Cash said. "The offensive side he's made some progress. You watch him take BP, he drives the ball, he's got a lot of power.
"Catching-wise, you can tell that he's worked a lot on his craft. As much anything, I think we're all are impressed with how cerebral he is back there. (He's made a) really strong impression, we're excited about him."
