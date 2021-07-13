Somehow, the MLB season has already reached its midway point a year after teams skipped the All-Star game and played just 60 games.
The Daily Sun sports staff made preseason predictions — some of which make us look like experts, and others not so much.
With the All-Star Game now behind us, it’s time to examine where we’re at with some midseason awards, while also looking toward what the second half has to over.
Spoiler alert: We’re all bullish on the Rays.
VINNIE PORTELL
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels. An elite two-way player, Ohtani is a rare breed.
NL MVP: Jacob deGrom, Mets. Single-handedly keeping the Mets in first place with video game numbers.
AL Cy Young: Carlos Rodon, White Sox. A breakout star, Rodon went from borderline starter to an ace of a first place team.
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, Mets. Having 146 strikeouts in 92 innings seems like an impossibility.
AL Rookie: Adolis Garcia, Rangers. A Joey Gallo with a good batting average? That can play.
NL Rookie: Jazz Chisholm Jr., Marlins. Power, speed, a solid batting average and position versatility. What else is there?
AL Manager: Alex Cora, Red Sox. Is it any coincidence that the Red Sox have gone from worst to first since their old manager’s return this season?
NL Manager: Gabe Kapler, Giants. Keep waiting for the Giants to succumb to the powers of the NL West, but here we are, 89 games in.
AL East: Rays. No Morton, no Snell and an injured Glasnow? No problem.
AL Central: White Sox. Not even a washed-up Tony LaRussa can stop this team from dominating its division.
AL West: Astros. Who needs pitching when you have a lineup that opposing pitchers call “disgusting” to face?
AL Wild Card No. 1: Red Sox. Their pitching is subpar for a playoff team, but their lineup can match up with just about anyone.
AL Wild Card No. 2: Athletics. It feels like the A’s were made for the Wild Card.
NL East: Mets. If their litany of injuries and bad luck haven’t hindered them yet, maybe nothing will.
NL Central: Brewers. In a division of mediocrity, the Brewers have the pitching to pull away.
NL West: Dodgers. World Series slumps and a sex scandal with its ace pitcher won’t slow down this offensive juggernaut.
NL Wild Card No. 1: Giants. OK, seriously, how are they doing this?
NL Wild Card No. 2: Padres. The playoffs need Fernando Tatis Jr. and Co.
ALCS: Astros over Rays. Houston should have the advantage in just about every category.
NLCS: Padres over Brewers. In a matchup of two top teams, the Padres’ big bats should win out.
World Series: Padres over Astros. Who wants to root for a bunch of cheaters?
PATRICK OBLEY
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels. My preseason prediction was Mike Trout. Wrong guy, right team. Ohtani will probably cool off a little in the second half, but he has done enough in one half to win this one going away.
NL MVP: Nick Castellanos, Reds. He’s not going to win it and, frankly, he might not even be in the NL by year’s end, but props to the amazing year he’s has put together.
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole, Yankees. He was my preseason pick, as well. He’s 9-4 with a 2.68 ERA and a microscopic 0.93 WHIP.
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, Mets. I mean, come on. Who else? Also my preseason pick. A knowing nod here to San Francisco’s Kevin Gausman.
AL Rookie: Adolis Garcia, Rangers. Didn’t see this kid coming. Solid so far, with 22 homers and a .270 batting average. Strikes out like his eyes are closed, but still.
NL Rookie: Trevor Rogers, Marlins. Rogers is just 7-6 because he’s in Miami, but his 2.31 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 101.1 innings plays anywhere. Just 34 walks issued and a .203 opponent batting average.
AL Manager: Dusty Baker, Astros. I picked Dusty in the preseason because I don’t like Tony LaRussa. There’s no reason to deviate from the plan.
NL Manager: Gabe Kapler, Giants. San Francisco has the best record in baseball. Kapler’s getting some incredible performances out of guys like Kevin Gausman and Brandon Crawford.
AL East: Tampa Bay. Picked the Rays in the preseason and they’re just 1.5 behind Boston at the break. I get the feeling the front office will make a few key deals to put them over the top.
AL Central: Chicago White Sox. This division is stupid and all the teams should be contracted. Signed, Bitter Royals Fan.
AL West: Houston. The team everybody loves to hate is the team I just flat-out love. Lemon Bay baseball coach Zach Gonzales and myself are probably the only two Astros fans in the area, but that’s OK.
AL Wild Card No. 1: Boston. The Red Sox had been underperforming in recent years, so their improvement in 2021 is sort of a regression to the mean.
AL Wild Card No. 2: Toronto. The Blue Jays need some pitching, but that’s what the trade deadline is for.
NL East: N.Y. Mets. The preseason pick for me was the Braves, but it’s hard to see them overcoming the loss of Acuna.
NL Central: Milwaukee. What’s not to like about how the Brewers have been playing this season? Even though they are in the lead right now, I suspect they’ll make a couple of deadline moves to seal the deal.
NL West: Los Angeles. Preseason pick still looks solid here. Giants are a fun story, but it’s hard to see them hanging on.
NL Wild Card No. 1: San Diego. Another preseason pick that holds true for me right here.
NL Wild Card No. 2: San Francisco. This is where my wishful thinking comes in. The three NL West teams are well in front of any other potential wild card team.
ALCS: White Sox over Astros. Originally had White Sox over Yankees. I think the ChiSox have a touch more pitching on their side.
NLCS: Dodgers over Mets. Math at work here. I wanted to say Dodgers over Padres, but since the Wild Card winner would likely face the Dodgers in the NLDS, that’s not possible.
World Series: White Sox over Dodgers. Here’s where my boy Madrigal, all bandaged up, inactive and limping, gets himself some hardware.
SCOTT ZUCKER
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani, Angels. You know why.
NL MVP: Fernando Tatis, Jr., Padres. After a slow start, the San Diego shortstop has emerged into what many expected this season, the best all-around player in the National League. He’s already put up more than 20 homers and 20 steals and it’s only the All-Star break.
AL Cy Young: Lance Lynn, White Sox. The veteran has put up nine wins and a sub-2 ERA for a contender. There’s no reason to suspect he can’t sustain a high-level of success. The Yanks’ Gerritt Cole seemed like an obvious candidate before a run of rough starts of late.
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom, Mets: It’s hard to deny a 1.08 ERA for a starting pitcher. And the Mets are even occasionally scoring runs for him this year.
AL Rookie: Adolis Garcia, Rangers. The surprising rookie outfielder, with 22 homers and 67 RBI has been one of the few bright spots for Texas this season.
NL Rookie: Jonathan India, Reds. The Cincinnati lineup has gotten big seasons from several veterans, but the young second baseman has been a solid, steady presence in the middle infield.
AL Manager: Alex Cora, Red Sox. Boston’s turnaround has been nothing short of amazing. With Cora and without Cora the Sox are very different teams.
NL Manager: Gabe Kapler, Giants. Kapler, after a tough go in Philadelphia, has proven himself with a Giants' team truly lacking in superstar talent.
AL East: Rays. They figure out their pitching situation, and the young infield comes together as Boston fades in the second half.
AL Central: White Sox. Chicago just has a ton of talent all around the diamond. This has been coming for a couple of years now.
AL West: Astros. Houston isn’t as good as it once was, but it’s still better than everyone else in the West.
AL Wild Card No. 1: Blue Jays. If Toronto can get its pitching staff in order, watch out in the second half.
AL Wild Card No. 2: Red Sox. Pitching is also an issue here. Boston will fade down the stretch, but should be good enough to hang on.
NL East: Mets. New York is still getting injured players back, but that pitching, led by deGrom, is the difference. Acuna’s injury kills the Braves’ hopes.
NL Central: Brewers. Milwaukee always seems to have a shot but never quite pulls it off. This is the year. Plus, who doesn’t want to see Willy Adames succeed?
NL West: Dodgers. Got to love the Giants’ surprise season, but there’s just too much talent in LA.
NL Wild Card No. 1: Padres. It’s gonna be all West, all the time in the NL this year. The Padres have too much talent not to get there.
NL Wild Card No. 2: Giants. Here’s where the Giants get their reward. Similar story to Boston.
ALCS: White Sox over Rays. This is where the pitching situation catches up with Tampa Bay.
NLCS: Dodgers over Padres. SoCal series offers tons of talent, but LA’s experience carries the day here.
World Series: White Sox over Padres. Tony LaRussa with the comeback story for the ages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.