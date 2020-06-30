Just as Major League Baseball players prepare to return the field this week, the game’s minor leagues officially canceled their seasons on Tuesday.
In a move that had been anticipated for months, the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, the minor league governing body, made the announcement from their St. Petersburg headquarters after MLB confirmed it would not provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without minor league baseball played,” National Association president Pat O’Conner. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
The agreement between the major and the minor leagues expires after this season, and MLB has proposed reducing the minimum affiliates from 160 to 120.
Locally, the Charlotte Stone Crabs general manager Jeff Cook confirmed the MLB decision.
“We were just waiting for official word from Major League Baseball, because they provide our players,” Cook told the Sun on Tuesday evening. “It’s the right decision to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
Cook confirmed that the Stone Crabs, who have retained the six or so full time employees that work for them year round, fully expect to return for the 2021 season despite the contraction rumors.
“Our plan is to be here for the 2021 season,” he said. “There may be a new normal when we return next season. We are getting a little more time to prepare for some of the things that may have to change.”
The Stone Crabs released an official statement Tuesday night regarding the season and their ticket refund policy.
The statement read, in part: “On behalf of the entire Stone Crabs family and our partners in the Florida State League, we would like to thank our fans for their patience and support, While we are disappointed with today’s announcement, our primary concern has been and remains the health, safety and well-being of the fans and families entrusted to our care. We look forward to welcoming all our fans to Charlotte Sports Park in 2021.
“All fans who have tickets to any 2020 Stone Crabs home game will have the opportunity to exchange their tickets for a 2021 home game or receive a refund. Our staff will be reaching out to you in the coming days and weeks to discuss your options.”
