VENICE — It took the Venice High softball team 11 years to return to the regional championship, but their title chances were already slipping away less than 30 minutes into Friday night’s matchup with Mitchell.
The Lady Indians allowed home runs to Vanessa Neptune and Kinnah Kreidler in the first two innings and couldn’t come up with timely hits on offense as the Mustangs opened up a quick 7-0 lead that turned into an 8-0 regional final win at Venice High School.
“It’s a high-pressure game,” Venice coach Steve Constanitno said. “We were battling. The kids weren’t down in there. They knew we’d come back. We always do. But we just didn’t tonight. This doesn’t define their season.
“I told them, ‘Very few kids even get to play in this game. The fact that we got to play in this at home defines who they are.’ They scrapped along for four years to get here. I’m proud of them.”
It seemed that each time Venice was about to escape a jam, Mitchell made the Indians pay for their mistakes.
In the first inning, Venice ace Karsyn Rutherford retired the first two batters before a walk — and a missed pop fly in foul territory behind first base — kept the inning alive for Neptune to hit a two-run home run on a rope just over the left-field fence.
Again in the second inning, missed plays haunted the Indians.
Mustangs leadoff hitter Alandra Coure reached on a fielding error by Rutherford, Alexis Barber then singled to center field, two outs later — on a strikeout and a sac bunt — Madisen Antioco’s two-run single stretched the lead to 4-0.
Rutherford was soon lifted for right-hander Micaela Hartman, but the reliever immediately allowed a single to Sydney Fowler and a three-run home run to Kreidler that put Mitchell up, 7-0, through one-and-a-half innings.
“Our inability to get started in the first two innings caught up with us tonight,” said Constantino, whose team fell behind in the early innings in each round of the regional playoffs. “But it shouldn’t have happened. We made a couple of mistakes in the field that gave them the opportunity to get those runs.
“They were home runs, but it should have been two runs on the board. It shouldn’t have been that many runs.”
Despite Mitchell staking an early lead, there was still plenty of time for Venice to rally.
However, each time the Indians found a spark it was quickly extinguished.
Taylor Halback recorded the team’s first hit when she laced a single to center field in the bottom of the third. One batter later, Tatum McGrath reached on a fielding error by the Mustangs’ center fielder, but a foul out by Bri Weimer and Becka Mellor’s fly ball to the right-field fence ended the inning.
The Indians managed to put two more runners on in the fourth — on a single by Hartman and a walk by Megan Hanley — but a pop out from Liv Seibert ended the inning.
There was one last chance to break through in the sixth inning when Jordan O’Brien and Hanley hit back-to-back singles, but another pop out put an end to the threat.
“There was a spot where we got to the top of the lineup and we had runners on first and second with one out,” Constantino said. “We just simply needed a ground ball in a gap somewhere. Bring a run home and get a little bit of a rally started.
“Unfortunately we popped the ball up on the infield. Every time we started to build some momentum, we got deflated again. Part of it was the plays (Mitchell) made. They made some amazing plays. Becka Mellor got robbed twice tonight.”
Once Venice failed to score in the sixth, the game was all but over.
The Mustangs added an insurance run in the top of the seventh on an RBI double by Kreidler before Fowler got through the Indians 1-2-3 in the home half of the seventh — ending Venice’s season in the regional final as the Mustangs celebrated in a dog pile in the pitcher’s circle.
“It was a great year,” Constantino said. “We’re losing some amazing kids. We have some young kids in the pipeline and some amazing freshmen coming in. It’ll be a little bit of a rebuilding year next year, but we’re bringing back Hartman, Karsyn, Halback and Weimer in the starting lineup.
“Most coaches would die to have that.”
