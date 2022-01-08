Disgruntled receiver or injured player who the coaches were ignoring?
One week after Tampa Bay Bucs wideout Antonio Brown walked off the field against the New York Jets, it remains unclear exactly what transpired.
The anecdotal evidence seems to support the team’s version of events over Brown’s, but no one other than those standing on that sideline really knows what was said between Brown and Bucs’ head coach Bruce Arians.
It would surprise no one if Brown, who has established a reputation, was in the wrong, nor would it be shocking to learn that Arians employed some colorful language in his exchange with Brown.
Who’s in the right? I don’t know. I do know that my biggest takeaway when I saw Brown pull off his pads, throw his jersey into the stands and skip off the field was:
“I’ve never seen that happen before.”
I’ve been watching sports for a long time and rarely do I utter that phrase. That got me thinking about other times, in my life and my career, when I’ve said: “I’ve never seen that happen before,” in reference to a sporting event.
Here’s a brief list of just a few (in chronological order):
The Stanford band refuses to yield (1982)
One of the most iconic images in college football came at the end of a Cal-Stanford football game in November 1982. In what has become a fairly common tactic, the Cal Bears used a series of laterals in the final seconds to score the winning touchdown. The problem: the Stanford marching band, thinking the game was over, entered the playing field. Cal players navigated their way through the horn and woodwind section to the end zone, punctuating the score by knocking over a trombone player.
Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan (1994)
Everyone at this point is familiar with the saga of these two American skating rivals. Heck, there’s even been an Oscar-nominated movie about what happened. But for those who can remember back that far, it was a shocking moment (and weeks after) when Kerrigan was attacked (struck in the knee) and it was later connected to Harding, through her sleazy ex-husband. Most stunning: This happened in ice skating of all sports.
Don Zimmer bull rushes Pedro Martinez (2003)
The Red Sox-Yankees rivalry is full of memorable moments, but who can forget the brawl during Game 3 of the 2003 ALCS? Zimmer, the then 72-year-old Yankees bench coach, decided it would be a good idea to run at Red Sox ace Martinez, then 32. It went about as expected as the future Hall of Famer flung the aging firebrand (and former Sox manager) to the ground.
Malice at the Palace (2004)
Perhaps the most infamous fight in NBA history happened not between two teams but between a team and fans in the stands. The Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers had been going at each other all game. Pacers forward Ron Artest charged into the stands after a fan threw a drink at him. Artest grabbed a fan he thought was responsible and a fight ensued as the Pacers’ Stephen Jackson and other teammates followed Artest into the stands.
COVID cancels Spring Training (2020)
COVID has been responsible for a lot of unwelcome firsts in sports these last couple of years, but few are burned into my memory like March 12, 2020. I was covering a Tampa Bay Rays spring training game at Charlotte Sports Park that day, but no one was thinking about the Rays vs. the Philadelphia Phillies. The NBA had canceled games the night before because of COVID, and the press box was abuzz with talk of MLB pulling the plug on spring training. I’ve never been in a press box where no one was watching the game. The reporters, the Rays media relations people and team officials all were focused on whether the game, and many others, would be called. They finished it, but the Rays, and everyone else, wouldn’t play again for several months.
