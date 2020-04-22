TAMPA — Rob Gronkowski was resting comfortably in retirement, moonlighting as a professional wrestler, disguising himself in a white tiger costume, and doing all the things one would expect him to do after professional football.
Then, Tom Brady found a new home in Tampa, and Gronk started getting the itch.
Gronkowski said he met with Brady about two months ago, and told him like everyone else, that he was interested in where free agency would take him.
“We rarely talked about what his decision was going to be, where I’m at,” Gronkowski said. “But we did talk for one second, I told him, we talked real quick, and I said, ‘Hey, I’m kind of getting that fire underneath me again.’ ... He was all fired up and juiced up about it."
Everything happened pretty quickly, and before you know it, Brady and his favorite receiving target were reunited as the Bucs traded for Gronkowski on Tuesday, continuing Tampa Bay’s most exciting, yet bizarre, football offseason.
Right when everyone had finally gotten used to the notion of Brady playing in pewter and red, Gronkowski — who, like Brady, spent his career as a New England Patriot — also is opting for a new look. Together they are focusing on taking the Bucs to a Super Bowl.
And Brady played a huge role in Gronkowski wanting to emerge from retirement.
“He was like the appetizer of the whole meal,” Gronkowski said of Brady. “He got me hooked when he got down to Tampa. I saw what was down there, just the opportunity to go down there and play with that type of offense, they have some special receivers out there, they’ve got some great tight ends.
“To build a connection with a quarterback is something special," he added. “You’ve seen it many times with many other players. They switch teams then they might not have the same chemistry as one of their other quarterbacks. Every time (Brady and I) get together, it’s like the old days. It doesn’t matter if we take a month off or six months apart.”
Gronkowski is no stranger to Tampa. He owned a 4,700-square foot waterfront home in Westshore that he sold in 2013, and he is an investor in Italian restaurant Rocca in Tampa Heights.
“I just like Florida a lot,” Gronkowski said. “And that was really appealing to me, too. I love the weather down there. I’m a T-shirt, shorts guy, rolling out of bed with the sandals. So that’s going to make it easy down there in Tampa Bay.”
