SARASOTA — The Braves lost to the Orioles 4-3 on Wednesday at Ed Smith Stadium. Here are some individual takeaways from the contest:
Sean Newcomb’s start was a tale of two innings. His first was messy, beginning with consecutive Orioles singles (one of which was a broken-bat hit). Baltimore scored two runs in the inning, each scoring on a passed ball and wild pitch. Newcomb allowed three hits in the frame.
His second inning, in which he relied more on his improving change-up, was much cleaner. Newcomb struck out the side looking, finishing his day with four strikeouts and no walks.
“The change-up is definitely big because out of the bullpen, throwing a small amount of pitches, I wasn’t able to get to it too much,” said Newcomb, who used his change-up just under 7 percent of the time, per Baseball Savant. “It’s definitely been a focus, just keeping it up in (bullpens). I used it during that second inning, (complementing) the heater. It helps it play up for sure.
”Wednesday was the unofficial beginning of Newcomb’s bid to regain a rotation spot. The left-hander found a home in the bullpen last year, discovering unprecedented aggressiveness that made him a valuable piece of a 97-win team. The Braves are giving him another chance to start, with Newcomb hoping his reliever success will translate back into the rotation.
“It’s almost like that first inning, that first time, it’s just about getting a feel for the ball and getting back on the mound,” manager Brian Snitker said. “I was really glad we were able to send him back out there for that second inning. He got himself going. That was good.”
On the Ball
If you’re looking for an eye-opening prospect early in camp, search no further than Bryce Ball. The enormous first baseman, selected in the 24th round from Dallas Baptist University last summer, blasted his first home run in the third inning. It came off former Braves prospect Bruce Zimmerman, who was sent to Baltimore in the Kevin Gausman trade of 2018.
Ball is listed at 6-foot-6, 235 pounds. From that perspective, it’s easy to understand why the 21-year-old has caught eyes in the past few weeks. Wednesday was the first time his batting-practice power came to light in a game. He also walked and reached on a fielder’s choice later in the game.
“That was fun to watch,” Snitker said of Ball’s homer. “We knew he can hit them a long way. They don’t call him ‘Drago’ (his nickname) for nothing. … That’s the kind of power that gets your attention, for sure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.