The first, and only, reader respondent for this week's Next Caller column wrote in about the decline in attendance in college football and whether or not a college game is worth the price of admission.
FIRST CALLER
I am a 1963 graduate of The Ohio State University. When I was a student, my student season pass was (I believe) $15.
I still get season tickets, but the price has gone up. The tickets are priced according to the opponent's talent, (range) from $63 to $220. Last fall OSU played Florida Atlantic, and my tickets were $80 each. For a team like Michigan or Penn State, price would be $220.
My two season tickets this past fall, including the cushioned seats and a handling fee, were well over $1,500. Parking is $20 or more per game depending on location. A program costs about $8 these days, and beer and other refreshments cost the same as at any other big athletic event.
If you get to see them hammer Michigan, it's worth every penny. But against Florida Atlantic, maybe not so much.
Dale H. Gleason
I understand Dale's point about the quality of the opponent helping to determine whether or not it's worth going.
But the point is that not everyone can afford the $1,500 for season tickets, not to mention the extra $75 or so more you could spent on game day for parking and food and drink for two people.
If you're coming from out of the area, add in the price of travel and hotel. At this point you may need to dip into the kids' college fund to fund your college football weekend.
NEXT CALLER
Well, since we only had the one usable response this week, the next caller is ... me.
I figured I would use this as an opportunity to sneak in a little commentary on this week's Baseball Hall of Fame vote. As most of you know, Yankees' great Derek Jeter and former Rockies/Expos outfielder Larry Walker were voted in on Tuesday evening.
I believe both are deserving. Whether or not his numbers were inflated by playing in Denver (they were), Walker was still a gifted five-tool player. Forget his power numbers, he was a career .313 hitter, who led the majors in batting three times, stole more than 200 bases and won seven Gold Gloves.
Before discussing Jeter, full disclosure that I grew up as a Yankee fan, covered Jeter a little bit in my career and liked him.
That said, is he a Hall of Famer? Absolutely. Is he a first-ballot guy? I think so. He may not have been the greatest all-around shortstop in baseball history, but he was one of the best postseason players.
But to those upset that he was not a unanimous pick ... just stop. There has been one unanimous pick in HISTORY and it just happened last year. You know who else wasn't unanimous? Joe DiMaggio, Ted Williams, Nolan Ryan, Greg Maddux and scores of other greats.
That is an impossible standard. Mo Rivera pulled off something many considered impossible. But Rivera changed the way we view the closer role over the course of his distinguished career. That something unique that may never be duplicated.
So just calm everyone.
READER QUESTION: Do you think Derek Jeter should have been an unanimous choice for the Hall of Fame?
