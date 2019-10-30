FIRST CALLER ...
I read with interest your opinion on paying athletes.
Having an “agent” has several issues with me. First is the possible corruption that comes with having one and the money that they could use to influence athletes. There would need to be standards etc.
Next is the effect of some having agents and making a lot of money on the team. I think this would be very bad for moral.
Third is if you make it about money fans like me might revolt, after all my love of the Florida Gators is not because I make money from them, but rather than I feel that all the athletes are like family. Having some make a lot of money would destroy that in time and might destroy all college athletics as well.
As an alternative I would propose that the school hire an agent to represent all athletes in getting endorsements, the money would then go into a trust fund to assist athletes both while in school and somewhat after graduation.
Barry Alexander
Of course, in the time since I wrote that column on Sunday and, since Barry wrote his email, the situation has changed.
On Tuesday the NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously to allow collegiate athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.”
The NCAA’s three divisions need to create the new rules immediately and have them in place no later than January 2021.
The NCAA acknowledges some of the potential pitfalls that Barry points out and vowed to resolve them.
NEXT CALLER ...
In listening to the second game of the World Series I was amazed to hear that Houston intentionally walked an opposing player for the first time all season including playoffs. How many intentional walks were issued for the 2019 season? And, if possible, what was the percentage of the results of walking the hitter? For Houston it did not work out.
Tom Hanson
Tom, intentional walks are one of those strategies that has taken a hit in this analytic-driven era of baseball.
There were a total of 753 intentional walks during the 2019 regular season and the Astros used the strategy exactly zero times. The Minnesota Twins, also postseason participants, were not fans either, issuing 10 regular season free passes while three teams of lesser levels of success (Angels, Rangers and Orioles) did it 11 times.
At the other end of the spectrum sit the Miami Marlins. The intentional walk standard bearers issued 52, 11 more than the next closest team, and you know how things worked out them this season. Tied for second were the two NLCS opponents, the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals.
What all of that tells us? I have no idea.
NEXT CALLER ...
Once again, you have failed to report on a Formula 1 Grand Prix race, the race in Mexico last Sunday.
No standings, no points awarded and, of course, no race analysis. Are you content being just a local “hype” producer? Why not get connected to the car culture here?
Cy Ling
Well Cy, hype producer seems harsh way to describe covering local sports, but OK.
I would guess every sports editor has gotten an email like this at one point or another. There are always going to be fans of niche sports who are unhappy with coverage.
I’m not going to change anyone’s mind, but would make points:
First, late October is the busiest time in the sports calendar, last weekend featured: NFL, World Series, college football, NBA, NHL, NASCAR playoffs and Tiger Woods winning a golf tournament.
Second, I would argue that the car culture in Florida is a great deal more invested in NASCAR than it is in Formula 1. NASCAR may be in decline, but I’m guessing it remains far ahead of F1 in popularity here.
Just my two cents.
