This week's Next Caller column offer a mix of local, national and, even vaguely historic topics.
FIRST CALLER
Is anybody out there going to challenge Patrick Mahomes for this year's MVP? Have you ever seen anybody as good as Mahomes in your life?
Ryan Kammerdener
My first reaction is this seems a little over the top, but upon reflection, Ryan may be on target. Mahomes' numbers are insane. In his brief 21-game NFL career (including one game as a rookie, a full season last year and the first four games this season), he has thrown for, count 'em, 60 TDs vs. only 13 INTS and nearly 7,000 yards.
He's off to a great start this season, leading the NFL in most of the passing categories. Is he a lock for MVP? I'd remind you we just heading into Week 5. Other guys are off to great starts (running backs Christian McCaffrey and Dalvin Cook, while Bucs linebacker Shaquil Barrett has NINE sacks already). So take nothing for granted.
The same principle applies to lifetime achievement. Please keep in mind the number of players I've seen in my life may be considerably higher (I offer the picture at the top of this column for prove) than the number you've seen in yours. So I'd need a bigger sample size to declare him the GOAT. (As an aside, I know that means greatest of all time, but it still kinda sounds like an insult).
NEXT CALLER
You should look into why North Port hasn't won any football games this season and how bad they have been doing the past four years. And why North Port High School is keeping a coach with such as bad record.
Philip Maganelli
This question came into our Sun Preps Facebook page. It is one that I've seen often over the years, concerning a variety of coaches. I will not presume to speak for North Port Athletic Director Tony Miller or anyone else at the school, I can only offer my take.
High school football coaches should be, and often are, held to a different standard than coaches at other levels. Everyone wants to win games, but there's more to it, or at least there should be, for high school coaches. It's all the usual things: working toward building a program, teaching teamwork, discipline and camaraderie.
I don't know Brian Hatler personally, but I do know there are a variety of factors that go into having a winning record beyond coaching ability.
NEXT CALLER
During spring training, a few years back, Evan Longoria rented a house somewhere in Charlotte County. Unfortunately, the house was burglarized while he was out. Among his necessities and various valuables that were stolen was Longoria's assault rifle. Do you recall what is was? Was it ever recovered? I never knew trainers had the players do reps with the butt end of an assault weapon.
Terry Beggs
Terry, you are clearly trying to lure me into taking an stance on one of the most divisive issues in our country today ... Evan Longoria.
I will not take the bait and tell you whether I think the Rays gave up on Longoria too soon in dealing him to the Giants. I will simply acknowledge that he's a Tampa Bay legend.
Email your questions or opinions to Sports Editor Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him @scottzucker.
