In this week’s Next Caller column, we return to our traditional three letter/email format.
This week offers a nice mixture of local speculation, national skepticism and area-wide favor asking.
FIRST CALLER ...
I was a football coach in the universities and high schools of Ohio for 17 years. When I coached, transferring from one school to another was difficult to do. I do not know the rules but I know that every time a decent football player emerges at North Port, by the time he is a junior, he is gone. Where too? Venice, Port Charlotte or Charlotte. Good players leave and go to other schools. It’s called recruiting and if you don’t think it is going on, I have a bridge to sell you.
Roy Ault
Roy, I understand your surprise at the ease in which high school athletes can transfer in the state of Florida. I was shocked by the amount of movement when I first came down. Since I arrived in the state a little more than four years ago, I’ve heard numerous allegations of recruiting but have seen very few cases in which it was actually proven.
I’m not saying recruiting does or does not occur in this area, but based on my experience, I will say that it is very difficult to find hard evidence that it occurs.
NEXT CALLER ...
It seems that there is the perception of how popular baseball is. I would like to know the over all attendance for major league baseball for 2019. How does this total compare with past seasons such as 2018, 2017, 2014, and 2009? For 2019 how many teams had actual increases in their attendance? Also, how does the television viewing attendance for 2019 compare with past seasons? Would major leagues baseball have a better product if there 28 teams instead of 30?
Tom Hanson
So Tom, you’re a Marlins fan? I jest, of course. Our friend Mr. Hanson is not wrong about MLB attendance being down. The total attendance for regular season MLB games in 2019 was 68,494,895, down from 69,671,272 in 2018, according to baseball-reference.com. That’s a difference of 1,176,377 year over year. That number was 72,678,797 in 2017 and 73,739,622 in 2014. A total of 16 teams, or just over half saw attendance increases in 2019. The Minnesota Twins (who were a pleasant surprise in leading the league in homers) and the Philadelphia Phillies (who were surprisingly disappointing) had the highest individual attendance increases. The struggling Toronto Blue Jays had the biggest drop.
As two your final question, I don’t see the reduction of teams making a difference either way. Sure there’s less quality starting pitching these days, but the game has changed and there’s less demand for quality starting pitching.
NEXT CALLER ...
Read your article on carrying the coverage Florida Lightning. The same scenario is occurring with Comcast offering ACC new network station. With two ACC teams in Florida there is plenty of interest for viewing this station in Southwest Florida. I am sure if the coverage was the Florida Gators we would have it! Any help on this request would be appreciated.
Jim
Jim, I appreciate that you think I have that kind of pull with Comcast, but the Lightning situation was involving an existing product that they were already working on. I’m pretty sure they’re not going to get them to add another channel just because I ask them to. I can’t even get them to come out and fix my cable box.
