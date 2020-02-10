We're going a couple of days early with the Next Caller column because the middle and later part of the week with be occupied with our, now two, local teams reporting for the start of spring training as well as high school sports playoff action.
Luckily my Sunday column on whether or not Pete Rose should be eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame generated more than enough reader response to continue the discussion.
I made my case for why I don't think Charlie Hustle should be allowed a spot on the ballot and readers, by approximately a 4-to-1 margin, disagreed.
Here's just a sampling:
FIRST CALLER
In light of all the water that has gone over the dam of bad sportsmanship and misdeeds, Pete Rose has served a long enough sentence and should be reinstated.
Bob Smith
Bob's response is reflective of the opinion of many of our readers: Rose has suffered long enough, time to reinstate him.
NEXT CALLER
I was never a Reds fan, but Rose’s accomplishments as a PLAYER, should be what he is judged on. Let him get on the list and let the writers make the decision.
Ben
Ben offers the other popular argument, that Rose should be judged for his on-field accomplishments, not whatever transpired off the field afterward.
CALLER WHO AGREES WITH ME
Rose should never be reinstated. He broke the one rule that is posted in every clubhouse and lied about it vehemently and repeatedly for decades. He agreed to his lifetime ban. You printed several good points regarding how his gambling could well have affected game outcomes, and his self serving denials lack credibility given his substantial record of dishonesty.
Kevin Leist
You knew I was going to include someone who agreed with me.
NEXT CALLER
I grew up watching Pete Rose play and to this day never saw a player play as hard and at such a level of intensity. Baseball should give another body the decision. Let Rose's name be on the ballot, if the writers reinstate than so be it.
John Fleming
Two things to unpack from John here. The first being that those who saw Rose play (which I did) may feel more strongly about his reinstatement than those who have only read about or watched old video of his exploits. The second is that just because he's on the ballot, doesn't mean he automatically gets in. But he probably does.
FLATTERING CALLER
At first I was of the opinion that Pete Rose should be removed from baseball’s ineligible list. But after reading the whole article I am convinced he should remain punished. What concerns me more is why not all the Astro players did not receive some sort of punishment.
Larry Santucci
I think Larry makes two good points here. The Astros players do deserve some form of punishment and I did make a compelling argument ... of course about three quarters of our readers might disagree.
FINAL CALLER
Give Pete a shot at the HOF as a player. I challenge you to report your findings from your query. I strongly believe the majority agrees with me.
Joe Wineland
Challenge accepted Joe. Your strong believe was correct.
Some letters have been trimmed for length, but not content.
