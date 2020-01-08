The readers featured in for this week's Next Caller column address three topics.
I offered my opinions on the first two: the Tampa Bay Rays potential, part-time, move to Montreal and the question of whether Jameis Winston should return as the Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback last season.
The third, whether college athletes should be paid or not, I asked readers to offer their opinions on.
First caller
First time caller, long time listener
The reason why the Rays don’t draw, is everyone who moves here is from somewhere where they’ve developed an affinity to their hometown team. I have been a Red Sox fan since birth. It is genetic. I have not converted to being a Rays fan. …They don’t draw at the Trop, the God awfullest stadium in baseball. The owner doesn’t offer up enough cash to realistically build a new stadium. Should the tax payers pay for a better stadium that they’ll still only go to when their hometown team is in town? No!
To college football players getting paid, I look to Jameis Winston. … There was money being paid to him that he didn’t even pay taxes on. ... Should the money being paid to college athletes be above board? Yes, and not supplemented below board. If they accept below board money, and it can be proven, they should receive a lifetime ban from college football.
David J. Mc Grath.
David raises some interesting points, and I appreciate his buy-in on the sports talk radio format. As far as the Rays having trouble converting fans, you have to wonder if that may go to the demographic of baseball fans in Florida. It makes sense that older fans are set in their ways and unlikely to change alliances, but aren't there any younger baseball fans here? Also remember, the Rays themselves are barely over 20 years old, so that may be still be evolving. The question on whether fans should pay for a stadium is a legit one. But, despite public outcry, it still seems to happen often enough in most major American sports.
To the next point, there are a lot of things that Winston did in college to be angry over, but, if he did receive money, I'm not sure he could have paid taxes without incriminating himself to the NCAA. David's second point seems to make sense, but hopefully, if paying athletes becomes above board, if would eliminate, or at least greatly curtail, the need to do it another way.
Next caller
Can Tampa afford Tom Brady? Is it even realistic or just a pipe dream?
Cory Meisner
For a much shorter second question, I have a much shorter answer. I can't see Tom Brady leaving New England, despite whatever issues the Patriots may or may not have had this season. for Tampa. Whether the Bucs can afford him or may be moot point. If he leaves, which is far from a given, there are too many other opportunities.
Which raises our next reader question: Where do you think Tom Brady will end up playing next season?
