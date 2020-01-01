It's baaack!
After a brief hiatus, the Next Caller column has returned for the start of the new year.
For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, or have simply forgot since last it ran, Next Caller is formatted in the fashion of a sport talk radio show. As such readers can email in sports questions or respond to questions from the Sun sports staff (see below), or simply complain/brag about their least favorite/favorite player or team.
Today's Next Caller column is based on a single topic.
Last week, I wrote on column in which I discussed my feelings (some might say objections) to the plan put forward by baseball's Tampa Bay Rays. Rays ownership would like to investigate the possibility of splitting the team's home schedule between the Tampa Bay area (although not necessarily playing games at the much-maligned Tropicana Field) and the jewel of our neighbors to the north, Montreal.
After giving readers my thoughts, such as they are, I asked Rays fans for their take on the matter. Two responses in particular stood out. They offered dramatically different points of view.
Being the fair-minded individual that I am, I'll start with the positive one.
Here's what William Loughan had to say in an email:
I live summers in Rouses Point N.Y., and it used to take us about an hour to get to the ballpark in Montreal. Takes me 1:20 to the Trop from Englewood. Obviously, I would love the two city split. Heck you could fly up there to cover the Rays. Montreal is a great city to see.
I like William's positive take on the situation. Of course, not all of us summer in New York state, but I appreciate his offer for me to fly up there. I suspect my bosses might have a different approach in mind.
Now for the opposition point of view,
James Wolff offered the following (very concise) assessment via Facebook:
Fire the dumbass thinking this is a solution.
James is clearly a man of strong opinions and few words. I can't say I completely disagree with the sentiment. Unfortunately one of the main proponents of this plan is Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg, who less than a month said the following as part of a statement released by the team:
"We remain steadfast in our belief that the Sister City concept is deserving of serious consideration.”
And, as any fan of the Washington Redskins or New York Knicks will tell you, the owner can't be fired.
Next caller question: The state of Florida produces a ton of college athletes, given the recent NCAA rule changes, has the time come to start paying those college athletes? Let me know you thoughts.
Email Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com or reach out on Twitter @scottzucker or on the Sun Sports Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.