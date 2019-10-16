This week's Next Caller column is going to take a break from our usual format, for those two or three readers who are actually familiar with our regular format.
Rather than answer several questions from different readers, we will answer of single question from different readers.
In last week's column, we ran an email from Gabriel John Dobrian asking about why Comcast Xfinity cable was blocking out Tampa Bay Lightning games in the Port Charlotte area.
At the time, I asked other readers to write in and let me know if they were having similar issues and several of you did, including the woman shown below.
I read your article Thursday regarding the blackout of the Lightning games. I am also very upset. For 15 years (the time I have lived in Port Charlotte) I have been able to watch the Lightning on SUN. Being originally from the Detroit area, hockey is a big part of our sports life, and to not being able to see the Lightning is unacceptable. I have gone to the local Comcast office and they said they don't know anything, and couldn't do anything. They told me to call Comcast Tech Service, which I did. They couldn't give me an answer either. They told me I had to get in touch with Fox Sports, which I have tried, unsuccessfully. Have you heard anything further of why the games are not being carried. It seems the Heat are on now...they are 3 hours on the other coast, where Tampa is half the distance!! Thanks for your help,
Michele Struss
Michele, unlike last week I actually have an answer for you.
After spending about 30 minutes on hold for or sorting through electronic menus to get to various Comcast "help desk" people, I was back to square one.
But then I remembered the Fox Sports P.R. guy I had stumbled upon last week.
So I left a voice mail and less than 15 minutes later, I had a return call from Eric Esteban, the Director of Media Relations for Fox Sports Florida and Fox Sports Sun.
Eric was quite professional, and once I explained the situation, he had an answer at the ready.
"We are aware of the issue," he said on Wednesday afternoon. "We know that Port Charlotte is definitely Lightning territory (and that certain customers aren't able to see Lightning games).
"It is an issue with Comcast and affects Comcast customers only.
"It is an issue with how Comcast distributes the games," he continued. "We have contacted them and provided them with the zip codes (of the customers who would be in Lightning fan territory rather than Florida Panthers territory) and have been told that the issue will be resolved by Saturday's game with the (Colorado) Avalanche."
So there you have it. I would like to say I solved this problem for our readers, but it appears a resolution was in the works before I ever got involved.
Hopefully, the problem will be taken care of this weekend and Lightning fans can concentrate on more important things, like complaining about our coverage of the team.
Too soon?
Have a complaint or comment about your favorite/most hated team or sport? Email Scott Zucker at scott.zucker@yoursun.com and follow him on Twitter @scott.zucker.
