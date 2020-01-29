In last week’s Next Caller column we addressed former Yankee legend (and current disliked Marlins’ president) Derek Jeter’s election to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
As most baseball fans recall Jeter narrowly missed being a first-ballot, unanimous choice for Cooperstown, falling a mere one vote shy.
This seemed to anger many (Yankee) fans who felt that Jeter had been cheated of his unanimous honor, despite the fact that only one person in baseball history, Jeter’s longtime teammate Mariano Rivera, had been elected unanimously. To which I said, “calm down.”
So we asked readers for their thoughts on the subject and several responded via Facebook, for the most part in the affirmative.
For example Matthew Cheeseman thought that “without a doubt” Jeter deserved to be No. 1 on every voter’s ballot and the folks from Wiseguys Barbershops were just as succinct and equally convinced, confirming that “yes, no question” Jeter should have had the honor.
But my favorite response comes from Louie Giunta, whom we’ll refer to as our …
FIRST CALLER
The one person who didn’t vote for him could have a personal issue with him. He fired a guy from the Marlins that has a vote. That’s probably who it was.
I like that not only did Louie think Jeter deserved the honor, but he had a conspiracy theory as to how and why it didn’t happen.
I will say the Marlins fired a lot of people after Jeter’s group took over ownership back in 2017. They (and by extension he) fired two guys he’ll be joining in the Hall of Fame, Tony Perez and Andre Dawson.
He (or they) fired beloved former Marlins manager Jack McKeon, who was 87 at the time, and fired Jeff Conine, perhaps the most popular former player in team history.
The one that got the most negative attention was the firing of scout Marty Scott. Why was that a big deal? The then 64-year-old Scott was in the hospital recovering from colon cancer surgery when he got the axe.
But despite that litany of public relations disasters/personnel moves, I can’t recall Jeter or the Marlins firing a Hall of Fame voter. Remember the Baseball Hall of Fame is voted on the by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWA).
For his part, Jeter didn’t seem too concerned about the lone holdout.
“I focus on the ones who did,” Jeter said last week, referring to the 99.7 percent of voters did vote him first on the ballot. “It takes a lot of people to all agree to get you to this point. So, I’m not thinking about that.”
MOVING ON
On Wednesday the Houston Astros, looking to turn the page from their sign stealing scandal, hired veteran manager Dusty Baker. Many in the baseball world, including current players, have said they believe the Astros’ players (none of whom were punished) got off too easily.
READERS: Do you think the Astros’ players should have been punished for the cheating scandal or were the sanctions against the management and the team enough?
